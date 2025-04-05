NASCAR insider picks former Cup champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Darlington

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 05, 2025 13:24 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Darlington Raceway for the season’s eighth race, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Ad

Pockrass picked 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott to take the checkered flag at Darlington on Saturday, April 5. Elliott, who drives the #9 Chevrolet full-time for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, is making his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier; Cup Series regular Ross Chastain; Taylor Gray; and Cup regular Christopher Bell.

Pockrass wrote on X:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“My pick for the Xfinity race today at Darlington: Chase Elliott ... top-5: Elliott Allgaier Chastain Gray Bell ET 10:05-CW App-Xfinity p&q 12:35-Prime-Cup p&q 3-CW-NASCAR Countdown 3:30-CW-Xfinity race 45-45-57, 5 sets, fuel 66-71 NWS: Temps 80s, 5% rain”
Ad

Chase Elliott has a good track record in the series at Darlington. He has scored a win, two top-five finishes, and one top-10 finish in four starts.

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Darlington Raceway on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington?

Joe Gibbs's ace driver, Christopher Bell, is the top favorite to win the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 again with +150 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Ross Chastain and the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, at +475 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. Christopher Bell: +150
  2. Ross Chastain: +475
  3. Justin Allgaier: +475
  4. Chase Elliott: +700
  5. Sheldon Creed: +1000
  6. Austin Hill: +1100
  7. Sam Mayer: +1100
  8. Connor Zilisch: +1600
  9. Sammy Smith: +3000
  10. Jesse Love: +3000
  11. Brandon Jones: +3500
  12. Ryan Sieg: +5000
  13. Taylor Gray: +5000
  14. Carson Kvapil: +6000
  15. Christian Eckes: +8000
  16. William Sawalich: +8000
  17. Nick Sanchez: +8000
  18. Harrison Burton: +10000
  19. Anthony Alfredo: +35000
  20. Jeb Burton: +35000
  21. Daniel Dye: +35000
  22. Dean Thompson: +35000
  23. Josh Williams: +35000
  24. Brennan Poole: +35000
  25. Parker Retzlaff: +50000
  26. Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
  27. Jeremy Clements: +50000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +50000
  29. Kris Wright: +100000
  30. Josh Bilicki: +100000
  31. Garrett Smithley: +200000
  32. Nick Leitz: +200000
  33. Blaine Perkins: +200000
  34. Austin Green: +200000
  35. Ryan Ellis: +200000
  36. Leland Honeyman: +200000
  37. Dawson Cram: +200000
  38. Mason Massey: +200000
  39. Greg Van Alst: +200000
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी