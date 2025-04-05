NASCAR insider picks former Cup champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Darlington

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Darlington Raceway for the season’s eighth race, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.

Ad

Pockrass picked 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott to take the checkered flag at Darlington on Saturday, April 5. Elliott, who drives the #9 Chevrolet full-time for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, is making his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier; Cup Series regular Ross Chastain; Taylor Gray; and Cup regular Christopher Bell.

Pockrass wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

“My pick for the Xfinity race today at Darlington: Chase Elliott ... top-5: Elliott Allgaier Chastain Gray Bell ET 10:05-CW App-Xfinity p&q 12:35-Prime-Cup p&q 3-CW-NASCAR Countdown 3:30-CW-Xfinity race 45-45-57, 5 sets, fuel 66-71 NWS: Temps 80s, 5% rain”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Elliott has a good track record in the series at Darlington. He has scored a win, two top-five finishes, and one top-10 finish in four starts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Darlington Raceway on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington?

Joe Gibbs's ace driver, Christopher Bell, is the top favorite to win the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 again with +150 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Ross Chastain and the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, at +475 odds, respectively, on Saturday.

Christopher Bell: +150 Ross Chastain: +475 Justin Allgaier: +475 Chase Elliott: +700 Sheldon Creed: +1000 Austin Hill: +1100 Sam Mayer: +1100 Connor Zilisch: +1600 Sammy Smith: +3000 Jesse Love: +3000 Brandon Jones: +3500 Ryan Sieg: +5000 Taylor Gray: +5000 Carson Kvapil: +6000 Christian Eckes: +8000 William Sawalich: +8000 Nick Sanchez: +8000 Harrison Burton: +10000 Anthony Alfredo: +35000 Jeb Burton: +35000 Daniel Dye: +35000 Dean Thompson: +35000 Josh Williams: +35000 Brennan Poole: +35000 Parker Retzlaff: +50000 Matt DiBenedetto: +50000 Jeremy Clements: +50000 Kyle Sieg: +50000 Kris Wright: +100000 Josh Bilicki: +100000 Garrett Smithley: +200000 Nick Leitz: +200000 Blaine Perkins: +200000 Austin Green: +200000 Ryan Ellis: +200000 Leland Honeyman: +200000 Dawson Cram: +200000 Mason Massey: +200000 Greg Van Alst: +200000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More