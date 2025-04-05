NASCAR insider picks former Cup champion as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Darlington

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Darlington Raceway for the season’s eighth race, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200.
Pockrass picked 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott to take the checkered flag at Darlington on Saturday, April 5. Elliott, who drives the #9 Chevrolet full-time for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, is making his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending series champion, Justin Allgaier; Cup Series regular Ross Chastain; Taylor Gray; and Cup regular Christopher Bell.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for the Xfinity race today at Darlington: Chase Elliott ... top-5: Elliott Allgaier Chastain Gray Bell ET 10:05-CW App-Xfinity p&q 12:35-Prime-Cup p&q 3-CW-NASCAR Countdown 3:30-CW-Xfinity race 45-45-57, 5 sets, fuel 66-71 NWS: Temps 80s, 5% rain”
Chase Elliott has a good track record in the series at Darlington. He has scored a win, two top-five finishes, and one top-10 finish in four starts.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Darlington Raceway on Saturday at 3:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington?
Joe Gibbs's ace driver, Christopher Bell, is the top favorite to win the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 again with +150 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Ross Chastain and the defending winner of the series, Justin Allgaier, at +475 odds, respectively, on Saturday.
- Christopher Bell: +150
- Ross Chastain: +475
- Justin Allgaier: +475
- Chase Elliott: +700
- Sheldon Creed: +1000
- Austin Hill: +1100
- Sam Mayer: +1100
- Connor Zilisch: +1600
- Sammy Smith: +3000
- Jesse Love: +3000
- Brandon Jones: +3500
- Ryan Sieg: +5000
- Taylor Gray: +5000
- Carson Kvapil: +6000
- Christian Eckes: +8000
- William Sawalich: +8000
- Nick Sanchez: +8000
- Harrison Burton: +10000
- Anthony Alfredo: +35000
- Jeb Burton: +35000
- Daniel Dye: +35000
- Dean Thompson: +35000
- Josh Williams: +35000
- Brennan Poole: +35000
- Parker Retzlaff: +50000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +50000
- Jeremy Clements: +50000
- Kyle Sieg: +50000
- Kris Wright: +100000
- Josh Bilicki: +100000
- Garrett Smithley: +200000
- Nick Leitz: +200000
- Blaine Perkins: +200000
- Austin Green: +200000
- Ryan Ellis: +200000
- Leland Honeyman: +200000
- Dawson Cram: +200000
- Mason Massey: +200000
- Greg Van Alst: +200000