NASCAR insider picks JR Motorsports driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Talladega

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2025 19:07 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the season’s 11th race, the Ag-Pro 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.

Pockrass picked JR Motorsports (JRM) driver Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag at Talladega on Saturday, April 26. He drives the #7 Chevrolet SS for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team, and it’s his 10th season in the series with the team.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending winner of the event, Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Matt DiBenedetto, and Aric Almirola.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for the Xfinity race today at Talladega ... Justin Allgaier ... top-5: Allgaier Love Hill DiBenedetto Almirola Today-ET 10:30-Prime-Cup q 12:20-FS1-ARCA 76 3-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:10-CW-Xfinity race 25-25-63”
Trending
Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, has had another impressive title defense season so far with two wins, seven top-five finishes, and seven top-10 finishes in 10 races with an average finish of 8.6. The 38-year-old from Springfield, Illinois, is also the favorite in the odds table to win his third race of the season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 300.58-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega?

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill is the top favorite to win the Ag-Pro 300 again with +275 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick, Jesse Love, and Sheldon Creed at +700 and +1200, respectively, on Saturday.

  1. Austin Hill: +275
  2. Jesse Love: +700
  3. Sheldon Creed: +1200
  4. Aric Almirola: +1200
  5. Justin Allgaier: +1400
  6. Connor Zilisch: +1400
  7. Carson Kvapil: +1800
  8. Sam Mayer: +2000
  9. Sammy Smith: +2000
  10. Christian Eckes: +2000
  11. Taylor Gray: +2000
  12. Ryan Sieg: +2000
  13. Brandon Jones: +2500
  14. Nick Sanchez: +2500
  15. William Sawalich: +3000
  16. Harrison Burton: +3000
  17. Parker Retzlaff: +4000
  18. Jeb Burton: +4000
  19. Anthony Alfredo: +4000
  20. Josh Williams: +4000
  21. Daniel Dye: +4000
  22. Dean Thompson: +5000
  23. Jeremy Clements: +5000
  24. Matt DiBenedetto: +5000
  25. Jake Garcia: +6000
  26. Brennan Poole: +6000
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt: +10000
  28. Kyle Sieg: +10000
  29. Blaine Perkins: +10000
  30. Austin Green: +10000
  31. Kris Wright: +15000
  32. Joey Gase: +20000
  33. Ryan Ellis: +20000
  34. Jesse Iwuji: +20000
  35. Leland Honeyman: +20000
  36. Caesar Bacarella: +20000
  37. Greg Van Alst: +20000
  38. Patrick Emerling: +20000
  39. Garrett Smithley: +20000
  40. Katherine Legge: +20000
  41. Mason Maggio: +20000
About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
