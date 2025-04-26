NASCAR insider picks JR Motorsports driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Talladega

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the season’s 11th race, the Ag-Pro 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.

Pockrass picked JR Motorsports (JRM) driver Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag at Talladega on Saturday, April 26. He drives the #7 Chevrolet SS for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team, and it’s his 10th season in the series with the team.

Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending winner of the event, Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Matt DiBenedetto, and Aric Almirola.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for the Xfinity race today at Talladega ... Justin Allgaier ... top-5: Allgaier Love Hill DiBenedetto Almirola Today-ET 10:30-Prime-Cup q 12:20-FS1-ARCA 76 3-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:10-CW-Xfinity race 25-25-63”

Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, has had another impressive title defense season so far with two wins, seven top-five finishes, and seven top-10 finishes in 10 races with an average finish of 8.6. The 38-year-old from Springfield, Illinois, is also the favorite in the odds table to win his third race of the season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 300.58-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega?

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill is the top favorite to win the Ag-Pro 300 again with +275 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick, Jesse Love, and Sheldon Creed at +700 and +1200, respectively, on Saturday.

Austin Hill: +275 Jesse Love: +700 Sheldon Creed: +1200 Aric Almirola: +1200 Justin Allgaier: +1400 Connor Zilisch: +1400 Carson Kvapil: +1800 Sam Mayer: +2000 Sammy Smith: +2000 Christian Eckes: +2000 Taylor Gray: +2000 Ryan Sieg: +2000 Brandon Jones: +2500 Nick Sanchez: +2500 William Sawalich: +3000 Harrison Burton: +3000 Parker Retzlaff: +4000 Jeb Burton: +4000 Anthony Alfredo: +4000 Josh Williams: +4000 Daniel Dye: +4000 Dean Thompson: +5000 Jeremy Clements: +5000 Matt DiBenedetto: +5000 Jake Garcia: +6000 Brennan Poole: +6000 Jeffrey Earnhardt: +10000 Kyle Sieg: +10000 Blaine Perkins: +10000 Austin Green: +10000 Kris Wright: +15000 Joey Gase: +20000 Ryan Ellis: +20000 Jesse Iwuji: +20000 Leland Honeyman: +20000 Caesar Bacarella: +20000 Greg Van Alst: +20000 Patrick Emerling: +20000 Garrett Smithley: +20000 Katherine Legge: +20000 Mason Maggio: +20000

