NASCAR insider picks JR Motorsports driver as favorite to win 2025 Xfinity race at Talladega

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the Talladega Superspeedway for the season’s 11th race, the Ag-Pro 300. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his prediction, picking his favorite to win and top-five finishes at the 2025 Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300.
Pockrass picked JR Motorsports (JRM) driver Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag at Talladega on Saturday, April 26. He drives the #7 Chevrolet SS for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned team, and it’s his 10th season in the series with the team.
Pockrass’ remaining top five predictions are the defending winner of the event, Jesse Love, Austin Hill, Matt DiBenedetto, and Aric Almirola.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for the Xfinity race today at Talladega ... Justin Allgaier ... top-5: Allgaier Love Hill DiBenedetto Almirola Today-ET 10:30-Prime-Cup q 12:20-FS1-ARCA 76 3-CW-NASCAR Countdown 4:10-CW-Xfinity race 25-25-63”
Justin Allgaier, the defending Xfinity Series champion, has had another impressive title defense season so far with two wins, seven top-five finishes, and seven top-10 finishes in 10 races with an average finish of 8.6. The 38-year-old from Springfield, Illinois, is also the favorite in the odds table to win his third race of the season.
NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers and teams will be in action at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday at 4 pm ET. Fans can witness the 300.58-mile Xfinity Series race on CW and MRN.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega?
Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill is the top favorite to win the Ag-Pro 300 again with +275 odds. The next closest in the odds table to win are Pockrass’ pick, Jesse Love, and Sheldon Creed at +700 and +1200, respectively, on Saturday.
- Austin Hill: +275
- Jesse Love: +700
- Sheldon Creed: +1200
- Aric Almirola: +1200
- Justin Allgaier: +1400
- Connor Zilisch: +1400
- Carson Kvapil: +1800
- Sam Mayer: +2000
- Sammy Smith: +2000
- Christian Eckes: +2000
- Taylor Gray: +2000
- Ryan Sieg: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +2500
- Nick Sanchez: +2500
- William Sawalich: +3000
- Harrison Burton: +3000
- Parker Retzlaff: +4000
- Jeb Burton: +4000
- Anthony Alfredo: +4000
- Josh Williams: +4000
- Daniel Dye: +4000
- Dean Thompson: +5000
- Jeremy Clements: +5000
- Matt DiBenedetto: +5000
- Jake Garcia: +6000
- Brennan Poole: +6000
- Jeffrey Earnhardt: +10000
- Kyle Sieg: +10000
- Blaine Perkins: +10000
- Austin Green: +10000
- Kris Wright: +15000
- Joey Gase: +20000
- Ryan Ellis: +20000
- Jesse Iwuji: +20000
- Leland Honeyman: +20000
- Caesar Bacarella: +20000
- Greg Van Alst: +20000
- Patrick Emerling: +20000
- Garrett Smithley: +20000
- Katherine Legge: +20000
- Mason Maggio: +20000
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.