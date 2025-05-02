NASCAR insider picks Spire Motorsports driver as favorite to win 2025 Texas Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s eighth race, the SpeedyCash.com 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers.

Ad

Pockrass picked Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar to take the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 2. Hocevar is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who is competing with Spire Motorsports in the series and is making his first start in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, Nick Sanchez, and Brandon Jones.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for tonight at Texas: Carson Hocevar ... top-5: Hocevar Heim Hemric Sanchez Jones ET 2:35-Truck p&q 5:05-CW App-Xfinity p&q 8-FS1-Prerace 8:22-FS1-Truck green 40-40-87, 4set”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carson Hocevar has tasted success at Texas Motor Speedway, securing a win, a top-five finish, and an 11th place finish in three starts in the Truck Series. Coming to his 2025 Cup Series performance, he has had a mediocre campaign with only one top-five and two top-10 finishes in 10 races so far.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday at 8 pm ET. Fans can witness the 167-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas?

Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is the favorite to win the SpeedyCash.com 250 with +160 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Carson Hocevar, Nick Sanchez, and Chandler Smith at +300, +325, and +800 odds, respectively.

Ad

Corey Heim: +160 Carson Hocevar: +300 Nick Sanchez: +325 Chandler Smith: +800 Layne Riggs: +900 Ty Majeski: +1200 Grant Enfinger: +1800 Daniel Hemric: +2000 Kaden Honeycutt: +2000 Rajah Caruth: +2200 Tyler Ankrum: +2200 Brandon Jones: +3000 Stewart Friesen: +4000 Tanner Gray: +5000 Bayley Currey: +6000 Ben Rhodes: +6000 Jake Garcia: +6000 Connor Mosack: +8000 Gio Ruggiero: +10000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Andres Perez de Lara: +20000 Jack Wood: +25000 Luke Fenhaus: +25000 Matt Mills: +25000 Dawson Sutton: +35000 Toni Breidinger: +35000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Nathan Byrd: +100000 Cody Dennison: +200000 Spencer Boyd: +200000 Stefan Parsons: +200000 Josh Reaume: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 250-mile Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.