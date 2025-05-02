NASCAR insider picks Spire Motorsports driver as favorite to win 2025 Texas Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s eighth race, the SpeedyCash.com 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers.

Pockrass picked Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar to take the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 2. Hocevar is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who is competing with Spire Motorsports in the series and is making his first start in the Truck Series.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, Nick Sanchez, and Brandon Jones.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for tonight at Texas: Carson Hocevar ... top-5: Hocevar Heim Hemric Sanchez Jones ET 2:35-Truck p&q 5:05-CW App-Xfinity p&q 8-FS1-Prerace 8:22-FS1-Truck green 40-40-87, 4set”
Carson Hocevar has tasted success at Texas Motor Speedway, securing a win, a top-five finish, and an 11th place finish in three starts in the Truck Series. Coming to his 2025 Cup Series performance, he has had a mediocre campaign with only one top-five and two top-10 finishes in 10 races so far.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday at 8 pm ET. Fans can witness the 167-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas?

Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is the favorite to win the SpeedyCash.com 250 with +160 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Carson Hocevar, Nick Sanchez, and Chandler Smith at +300, +325, and +800 odds, respectively.

  1. Corey Heim: +160
  2. Carson Hocevar: +300
  3. Nick Sanchez: +325
  4. Chandler Smith: +800
  5. Layne Riggs: +900
  6. Ty Majeski: +1200
  7. Grant Enfinger: +1800
  8. Daniel Hemric: +2000
  9. Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
  10. Rajah Caruth: +2200
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2200
  12. Brandon Jones: +3000
  13. Stewart Friesen: +4000
  14. Tanner Gray: +5000
  15. Bayley Currey: +6000
  16. Ben Rhodes: +6000
  17. Jake Garcia: +6000
  18. Connor Mosack: +8000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +10000
  20. Matt Crafton: +10000
  21. Andres Perez de Lara: +20000
  22. Jack Wood: +25000
  23. Luke Fenhaus: +25000
  24. Matt Mills: +25000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +35000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +35000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  28. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  29. Cody Dennison: +200000
  30. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  31. Stefan Parsons: +200000
  32. Josh Reaume: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 250-mile Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

