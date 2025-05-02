NASCAR insider picks Spire Motorsports driver as favorite to win 2025 Texas Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the season’s eighth race, the SpeedyCash.com 250. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers.
Pockrass picked Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar to take the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 2. Hocevar is a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who is competing with Spire Motorsports in the series and is making his first start in the Truck Series.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Corey Heim, Daniel Hemric, Nick Sanchez, and Brandon Jones.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“Truck pick for tonight at Texas: Carson Hocevar ... top-5: Hocevar Heim Hemric Sanchez Jones ET 2:35-Truck p&q 5:05-CW App-Xfinity p&q 8-FS1-Prerace 8:22-FS1-Truck green 40-40-87, 4set”
Carson Hocevar has tasted success at Texas Motor Speedway, securing a win, a top-five finish, and an 11th place finish in three starts in the Truck Series. Coming to his 2025 Cup Series performance, he has had a mediocre campaign with only one top-five and two top-10 finishes in 10 races so far.
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday at 8 pm ET. Fans can witness the 167-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas?
Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is the favorite to win the SpeedyCash.com 250 with +160 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Carson Hocevar, Nick Sanchez, and Chandler Smith at +300, +325, and +800 odds, respectively.
- Corey Heim: +160
- Carson Hocevar: +300
- Nick Sanchez: +325
- Chandler Smith: +800
- Layne Riggs: +900
- Ty Majeski: +1200
- Grant Enfinger: +1800
- Daniel Hemric: +2000
- Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
- Rajah Caruth: +2200
- Tyler Ankrum: +2200
- Brandon Jones: +3000
- Stewart Friesen: +4000
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Bayley Currey: +6000
- Ben Rhodes: +6000
- Jake Garcia: +6000
- Connor Mosack: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Matt Crafton: +10000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +20000
- Jack Wood: +25000
- Luke Fenhaus: +25000
- Matt Mills: +25000
- Dawson Sutton: +35000
- Toni Breidinger: +35000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +200000
- Spencer Boyd: +200000
- Stefan Parsons: +200000
- Josh Reaume: +200000
The live telecast of Friday’s 250-mile Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
