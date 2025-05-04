NASCAR insider picks Team Penske star driver as favorite to win 2025 Cup race at Texas

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to the Texas Motor Speedway for the 11th race of the season, the Würth 400. Ahead of the event, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass gave his prediction, picking the winner, top-five finishers, and a long-shot winner for the 2025 Würth 400.

Pockrass picked Team Penske driver Austin Cindric to take the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4. Cindric didn’t have a good record at the 1.5-mile Texas, as he also has two top-five finishes to his name in five races. The #2 Ford driver will start from the third position in the 38-driver field on Sunday.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top five predictions are Alex Bowman, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Larson, and the defending series champion, Joey Logano. He also chose Michael McDowell as a long-shot prospect. McDowell will start from the fifth position.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for Cup race today at Texas: Cindric ... top-5: Cindric Bowman Gibbs Larson Logano ... longshot: McDowell FS1 (ET) 2-NASCAR RaceDay 3:43-Cup green, stages 80-85-102, 9 sets tires, fuel 62-68 laps”

Austin Cindric has scored a win, one top-five, and three top-10 finishes in 10 races so far and will look to clinch his second consecutive win of the season. He has an average finish of 17.1 in nine races and currently stands 14th in the Cup Series points table. He has the 14th-highest odds of +8000 to win the event.

Meanwhile, Pockrass’ picks Kyle Larson and William Byron as the top favorites to win the Würth 400. Larson and Byron will start fourth and 24th on Sunday.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is the most successful active driver with five wins at the Texas race.

Kevin Harvick also picks the 23XI Racing driver to win the 2025 NASCAR Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2014 Cup Series champion-turned-commentator, Kevin Harvick, picked 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick as a favorite to win his second race of the season at the 1.5-mile-long Texas track.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, when his co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked him to give his prediction for this weekend’s Texas race, Harvick picked Reddick and said [55:12]:

“I’m gonna pick Tyler Reddick I think that Reddick has been good at this particular racetrack and I think he and Bubba Wallace both run really good at this racetrack”

Catch Cup Series drivers and teams in action at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 267-lap Cup Series race on FS1.

