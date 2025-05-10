NASCAR insider picks Toyota driver as favorite to win 2025 Kansas Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Kansas Speedway for the season’s ninth race, the Heart of Health Care 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers.
Pockrass picked Tricon Garage Toyota driver Corey Heim to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 10. Heim has been competing full-time with Tricon Garage since 2023 in the Truck Series. He is a defending winner of the event.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Daniel Hemric, Tyler Ankrum, William Byron, and Grant Enfinger.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“Truck pick for today at Kansas: Corey Heim ... top-5: Heim Hemric Ankrum Byron Enfinger ET 2:05-FS2-Truck p&q 4:30-Prime-Cup p&q 7:52-FS1-Truck race 30-30-74”
Corey Heim has had a strong performance at Kansas Speedway, securing two wins, two top-five finishes, and a top-10 finish in six starts in the Truck Series. Coming to his 2025 Cup Series performance, he has had an impressive season with three wins, five top-5s, and seven top-10 finishes in the first eight races and is leading the series points table.
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Kansas Speedway on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET. Fans can witness the 134-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas?
Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is the favorite to win the Heart of Health Care 200 with +160 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are William Byron and Layne Riggs at +210 and +700 odds, respectively.
- Corey Heim: +160
- William Byron: +210
- Layne Riggs: +700
- Carson Hocevar: +700
- Chandler Smith: +1200
- Ty Majeski: +1600
- Daniel Hemric: +1600
- Grant Enfinger: +2000
- Rajah Caruth: +2000
- Tyler Ankrum: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +2500
- Kaden Honeycutt: +2500
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Ben Rhodes: +6000
- Jake Garcia: +6000
- Bayley Currey: +8000
- Stewart Friesen: +8000
- Matt Crafton: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Connor Mosack: +10000
- Jack Wood: +15000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
- Matt Mills: +50000
- Dawson Sutton: +50000
- Luke Baldwin: +100000
- Toni Breidinger: +200000
- Frankie Muniz: +200000
- Nathan Byrd: +200000
- Cody Dennison: +200000
- Spencer Boyd: +200000
- Morgan Baird: +200000
The live telecast of Friday’s 201-mile Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
