NASCAR insider picks Tricon Garage driver as favorite to win 2025 Rockingham Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Rockingham Speedway for the season’s seventh race, the Black’s Tire 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Black’s Tire 200. Additionally, he also predicted the top-five finishers.
Pockrass picked Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim to take the checkered flag at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18. The #11 Toyota driver has been in good form and will aim to win the Rockingham truck race on its return to the sport.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, and Rajah Caruth.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“Truck pick for Rockingham: Corey Heim ... top-5: Heim Rhodes Enfinger Hemric Caruth ET 10:30-ARCA East prac 12:30-FS2-Truck p&q 3:05-CW App-Xfin prac 5:20-FS1-Trucks 45-45-110, 4 sets, fuel 78-85 sunset 7:54p ET (no light)”
Corey Heim has had an impressive season, securing two wins, four top-five finishes, and five top-10 finishes in the first six races of the season. He has been competing full-time in the series with the Tricon Garage team since 2023.
In a five-year-long Truck Series career, the 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native has recorded 13 wins and 51 top-10 finishes.
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Rockingham Speedway on Sunday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham?
Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is the favorite to win the Black’s Tire 200 with +150 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, and Ty Majeski at +700 odds each on Friday.
- Corey Heim: +150
- Layne Riggs: +700
- Chandler Smith: +700
- Ty Majeski: +700
- Sammy Smith: +800
- Kaden Honeycutt: +1400
- Daniel Hemric: +1400
- Rajah Caruth: +1400
- Tyler Ankrum: +1400
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- Grant Enfinger: +1800
- Ben Rhodes: +3000
- Parker Kligerman: +4000
- Corey Day: +5000
- Stewart Friesen: +5000
- Matt Crafton: +8000
- Tanner Gray: +8000
- Jake Garcia: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Connor Mosaic: +10000
- Bayley Currey: +10000
- Matt Mills: +20000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
- Jack Wood: +35000
- Luke Fenhaus: +35000
- Dawson Sutton: +35000
- Toni Breidinger: +75000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +100000
- Justin Carroll: +100000
- Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
- Norm Benning: +100000
The live telecast of Friday’s 188-mile Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.