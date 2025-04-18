NASCAR insider picks Tricon Garage driver as favorite to win 2025 Rockingham Truck race

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2025 13:07 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Rockingham Speedway for the season’s seventh race, the Black’s Tire 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Black’s Tire 200. Additionally, he also predicted the top-five finishers.

Pockrass picked Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim to take the checkered flag at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18. The #11 Toyota driver has been in good form and will aim to win the Rockingham truck race on its return to the sport.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, and Rajah Caruth.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for Rockingham: Corey Heim ... top-5: Heim Rhodes Enfinger Hemric Caruth ET 10:30-ARCA East prac 12:30-FS2-Truck p&q 3:05-CW App-Xfin prac 5:20-FS1-Trucks 45-45-110, 4 sets, fuel 78-85 sunset 7:54p ET (no light)”
Corey Heim has had an impressive season, securing two wins, four top-five finishes, and five top-10 finishes in the first six races of the season. He has been competing full-time in the series with the Tricon Garage team since 2023.

In a five-year-long Truck Series career, the 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native has recorded 13 wins and 51 top-10 finishes.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Rockingham Speedway on Sunday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham?

Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is the favorite to win the Black’s Tire 200 with +150 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, and Ty Majeski at +700 odds each on Friday.

  1. Corey Heim: +150
  2. Layne Riggs: +700
  3. Chandler Smith: +700
  4. Ty Majeski: +700
  5. Sammy Smith: +800
  6. Kaden Honeycutt: +1400
  7. Daniel Hemric: +1400
  8. Rajah Caruth: +1400
  9. Tyler Ankrum: +1400
  10. Brandon Jones: +1600
  11. Grant Enfinger: +1800
  12. Ben Rhodes: +3000
  13. Parker Kligerman: +4000
  14. Corey Day: +5000
  15. Stewart Friesen: +5000
  16. Matt Crafton: +8000
  17. Tanner Gray: +8000
  18. Jake Garcia: +8000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +10000
  20. Connor Mosaic: +10000
  21. Bayley Currey: +10000
  22. Matt Mills: +20000
  23. Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
  24. Jack Wood: +35000
  25. Luke Fenhaus: +35000
  26. Dawson Sutton: +35000
  27. Toni Breidinger: +75000
  28. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  30. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  31. Cody Dennison: +100000
  32. Justin Carroll: +100000
  33. Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
  34. Norm Benning: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 188-mile Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

