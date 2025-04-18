NASCAR insider picks Tricon Garage driver as favorite to win 2025 Rockingham Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Rockingham Speedway for the season’s seventh race, the Black’s Tire 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Black’s Tire 200. Additionally, he also predicted the top-five finishers.

Ad

Pockrass picked Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim to take the checkered flag at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18. The #11 Toyota driver has been in good form and will aim to win the Rockingham truck race on its return to the sport.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Daniel Hemric, and Rajah Caruth.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“Truck pick for Rockingham: Corey Heim ... top-5: Heim Rhodes Enfinger Hemric Caruth ET 10:30-ARCA East prac 12:30-FS2-Truck p&q 3:05-CW App-Xfin prac 5:20-FS1-Trucks 45-45-110, 4 sets, fuel 78-85 sunset 7:54p ET (no light)”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Heim has had an impressive season, securing two wins, four top-five finishes, and five top-10 finishes in the first six races of the season. He has been competing full-time in the series with the Tricon Garage team since 2023.

In a five-year-long Truck Series career, the 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native has recorded 13 wins and 51 top-10 finishes.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Rockingham Speedway on Sunday at 5 pm ET. Fans can witness the 200-lap NASCAR Truck Series race on FS1.

Ad

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham?

Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is the favorite to win the Black’s Tire 200 with +150 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith, and Ty Majeski at +700 odds each on Friday.

Corey Heim: +150 Layne Riggs: +700 Chandler Smith: +700 Ty Majeski: +700 Sammy Smith: +800 Kaden Honeycutt: +1400 Daniel Hemric: +1400 Rajah Caruth: +1400 Tyler Ankrum: +1400 Brandon Jones: +1600 Grant Enfinger: +1800 Ben Rhodes: +3000 Parker Kligerman: +4000 Corey Day: +5000 Stewart Friesen: +5000 Matt Crafton: +8000 Tanner Gray: +8000 Jake Garcia: +8000 Gio Ruggiero: +10000 Connor Mosaic: +10000 Bayley Currey: +10000 Matt Mills: +20000 Andres Perez de Lara: +25000 Jack Wood: +35000 Luke Fenhaus: +35000 Dawson Sutton: +35000 Toni Breidinger: +75000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Nathan Byrd: +100000 Cody Dennison: +100000 Justin Carroll: +100000 Stephen Mallozzi: +100000 Norm Benning: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 188-mile Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More