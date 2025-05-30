NASCAR insider picks Tricon Garage’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Nashville Truck race

By Yash Soni
Modified May 30, 2025 15:29 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the season’s 12th race, the Rackley Roofing 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s Truck race.

Pockrass picked Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim to take the checkered flag at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30. Heim has been competing full-time in the series with Tricon since 2021.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Ryan Riggs, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for trucks tonight at Nashville: Corey Heim ... top-5: Heim Hemric CSmith Riggs Busch ET 4:05-FS1(4:30)-Truck p&q 8:21-FS1-Truck race 45-50-55 NWS:70s, 30%rain.”
also-read-trending Trending

Corey Heim has had a good Truck Series record at Nashville Superspeedway, with two top-five finishes in three starts. He has been going through an impressive 2025 Truck Series season so far with four wins, seven top-five finishes, and nine top-10 finishes in 11 races. He is currently leading the Truck Series standings with a total of 511 points.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 150-lap NASCAR Truck Series race live on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville?

Bob Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is also the favorite to win the Rackley Roofing 200 with +125 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Kyle Busch and Layne Riggs at +225 and +600 odds, respectively.

  1. Corey Heim: +125
  2. Kyle Busch: +225
  3. Layne Riggs: +600
  4. Chandler Smith: +700
  5. Daniel Hemric: +1400
  6. Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
  7. Grant Enfinger: +1600
  8. Ty Majeski: +1800
  9. Rajah Caruth: +3000
  10. Tyler Ankrum: +3000
  11. Jake Garcia: +4000
  12. Tanner Gray: +5000
  13. Ben Rhodes: +5000
  14. William Sawalich: +6000
  15. Corey Day: +6000
  16. Stewart Friesen: +6000
  17. Gio Ruggiero: +6000
  18. Bayley Currey: +6000
  19. Matt Crafton: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +15000
  21. Matt Mills: +20000
  22. Jack Wood: +35000
  23. Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  25. Luke Fenhaus: +100000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Akinori Ogata: +100000
  28. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  29. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  30. Clayton Green: +100000
  31. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  32. Tyler Tomassi: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 199.5-mile Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today's top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
