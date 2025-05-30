NASCAR insider picks Tricon Garage’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Nashville Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the season’s 12th race, the Rackley Roofing 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s Truck race.

Pockrass picked Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim to take the checkered flag at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30. Heim has been competing full-time in the series with Tricon since 2021.

Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Ryan Riggs, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Pockrass wrote on X:

“My pick for trucks tonight at Nashville: Corey Heim ... top-5: Heim Hemric CSmith Riggs Busch ET 4:05-FS1(4:30)-Truck p&q 8:21-FS1-Truck race 45-50-55 NWS:70s, 30%rain.”

Corey Heim has had a good Truck Series record at Nashville Superspeedway, with two top-five finishes in three starts. He has been going through an impressive 2025 Truck Series season so far with four wins, seven top-five finishes, and nine top-10 finishes in 11 races. He is currently leading the Truck Series standings with a total of 511 points.

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 150-lap NASCAR Truck Series race live on FS1.

Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville?

Bob Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is also the favorite to win the Rackley Roofing 200 with +125 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Kyle Busch and Layne Riggs at +225 and +600 odds, respectively.

Corey Heim: +125 Kyle Busch: +225 Layne Riggs: +600 Chandler Smith: +700 Daniel Hemric: +1400 Kaden Honeycutt: +1600 Grant Enfinger: +1600 Ty Majeski: +1800 Rajah Caruth: +3000 Tyler Ankrum: +3000 Jake Garcia: +4000 Tanner Gray: +5000 Ben Rhodes: +5000 William Sawalich: +6000 Corey Day: +6000 Stewart Friesen: +6000 Gio Ruggiero: +6000 Bayley Currey: +6000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Connor Mosack: +15000 Matt Mills: +20000 Jack Wood: +35000 Andres Perez de Lara: +50000 Dawson Sutton: +50000 Luke Fenhaus: +100000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Akinori Ogata: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Nathan Byrd: +100000 Clayton Green: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Tyler Tomassi: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 199.5-mile Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

