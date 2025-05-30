NASCAR insider picks Tricon Garage’s driver as favorite to win 2025 Nashville Truck race

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to the Nashville Superspeedway for the season’s 12th race, the Rackley Roofing 200. Ahead of the race, NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass shared his predictions, picking his favorite to win the 2025 Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200. Additionally, he also predicted the top five finishers for the weekend’s Truck race.
Pockrass picked Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim to take the checkered flag at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30. Heim has been competing full-time in the series with Tricon since 2021.
Rounding out Pockrass’ top-five predictions were Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith, Ryan Riggs, and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.
Pockrass wrote on X:
“My pick for trucks tonight at Nashville: Corey Heim ... top-5: Heim Hemric CSmith Riggs Busch ET 4:05-FS1(4:30)-Truck p&q 8:21-FS1-Truck race 45-50-55 NWS:70s, 30%rain.”
Corey Heim has had a good Truck Series record at Nashville Superspeedway, with two top-five finishes in three starts. He has been going through an impressive 2025 Truck Series season so far with four wins, seven top-five finishes, and nine top-10 finishes in 11 races. He is currently leading the Truck Series standings with a total of 511 points.
Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams in action at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can witness the 150-lap NASCAR Truck Series race live on FS1.
Who has higher odds of winning the NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville?
Bob Pockrass’ pick, Corey Heim, is also the favorite to win the Rackley Roofing 200 with +125 odds. The next closest drivers in the odds table to win are Kyle Busch and Layne Riggs at +225 and +600 odds, respectively.
- Corey Heim: +125
- Kyle Busch: +225
- Layne Riggs: +600
- Chandler Smith: +700
- Daniel Hemric: +1400
- Kaden Honeycutt: +1600
- Grant Enfinger: +1600
- Ty Majeski: +1800
- Rajah Caruth: +3000
- Tyler Ankrum: +3000
- Jake Garcia: +4000
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Ben Rhodes: +5000
- William Sawalich: +6000
- Corey Day: +6000
- Stewart Friesen: +6000
- Gio Ruggiero: +6000
- Bayley Currey: +6000
- Matt Crafton: +10000
- Connor Mosack: +15000
- Matt Mills: +20000
- Jack Wood: +35000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
- Dawson Sutton: +50000
- Luke Fenhaus: +100000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Akinori Ogata: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Clayton Green: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Tyler Tomassi: +100000
The live telecast of Friday’s 199.5-mile Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
