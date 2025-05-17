NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Friday’s dirt racing event at Ransomville Speedway

The 12th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Friday (May 16) at Ransomville Speedway, with 25 entries. It’s the first race at Ransomville in the series history.

Justin Peck, driving the #26 dirt car for Rudeen Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the one-half-mile Ransomville Speedway.

Peck, who started from fourth position, grabbed the lead from Tyler Courtney on Lap 15 of 30 and survived a restart on Lap 21 before crossing the finish line in P1. The win marked Peck’s third career trip to Whiskey Myers victory lane, after previously winning at Kokomo Speedway and Eldora Speedway in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney, who started on the pole, finished runner-up, followed by Aaron Reutzel, Rico Abreu, and Danny Varin in the top five. Brent Marks, Jordan Poirier, Lucas Wolfe, Jonathan Preston, and Tanner Thorson completed the top 10.

Kubota High Limit Racing Series points leader and NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, ended up finishing 12th in the 25-driver field.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Ransomville Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Friday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Ransomville Speedway:

#26 - Justin Peck #7BC - Tyler Courtney #87 - Aaron Reutzel #24 - Rico Abreu #01 - Danny Varin #19 - Brent Marks #28 - Jordan Poirier #5W - Lucas Wolfe #22 - Jonathan Preston #88 - Tanner Thorson #42 - Sye Lynch #49 - Brad Sweet #24D - Danny Sams III #5 - Brenham Crouch #14 - Spencer Bayston #7NY - Matt Farnham #9 - Kasey Kahne #98 - Joe Trenca #13 - Daison Pursley #77T - Tyeller Powless #10 - Billy VanInwegen Jr #15 - Ryan Turner #9R - Chase Randall #79 - Jordan Thomas #28F - Davie Franek

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

Brad Sweet - 787 Tyler Courtney - 758 Rico Abreu - 715 Brent Marks - 715 Justin Peck - 690 Aaron Reutzel - 679 Kasey Kahne - 614 Chase Randall - 554 Spencer Bayston - 546 Tanner Thorson - 534

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Utica-Rome Speedway on Saturday, May 17. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

