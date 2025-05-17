  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Friday’s dirt racing event at Ransomville Speedway

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Friday’s dirt racing event at Ransomville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2025 12:54 GMT
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Ransomville Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Ransomville Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)

The 12th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Friday (May 16) at Ransomville Speedway, with 25 entries. It’s the first race at Ransomville in the series history.

Ad

Justin Peck, driving the #26 dirt car for Rudeen Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the one-half-mile Ransomville Speedway.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Peck, who started from fourth position, grabbed the lead from Tyler Courtney on Lap 15 of 30 and survived a restart on Lap 21 before crossing the finish line in P1. The win marked Peck’s third career trip to Whiskey Myers victory lane, after previously winning at Kokomo Speedway and Eldora Speedway in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tyler Courtney, who started on the pole, finished runner-up, followed by Aaron Reutzel, Rico Abreu, and Danny Varin in the top five. Brent Marks, Jordan Poirier, Lucas Wolfe, Jonathan Preston, and Tanner Thorson completed the top 10.

Ad
Ad

Kubota High Limit Racing Series points leader and NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, ended up finishing 12th in the 25-driver field.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Ransomville Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Friday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Ransomville Speedway:

  1. #26 - Justin Peck
  2. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  3. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  4. #24 - Rico Abreu
  5. #01 - Danny Varin
  6. #19 - Brent Marks
  7. #28 - Jordan Poirier
  8. #5W - Lucas Wolfe
  9. #22 - Jonathan Preston
  10. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  11. #42 - Sye Lynch
  12. #49 - Brad Sweet
  13. #24D - Danny Sams III
  14. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  15. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  16. #7NY - Matt Farnham
  17. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  18. #98 - Joe Trenca
  19. #13 - Daison Pursley
  20. #77T - Tyeller Powless
  21. #10 - Billy VanInwegen Jr
  22. #15 - Ryan Turner
  23. #9R - Chase Randall
  24. #79 - Jordan Thomas
  25. #28F - Davie Franek
Ad

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 787
  2. Tyler Courtney - 758
  3. Rico Abreu - 715
  4. Brent Marks - 715
  5. Justin Peck - 690
  6. Aaron Reutzel - 679
  7. Kasey Kahne - 614
  8. Chase Randall - 554
  9. Spencer Bayston - 546
  10. Tanner Thorson - 534

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Utica-Rome Speedway on Saturday, May 17. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications