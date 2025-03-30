NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Central Arizona Raceway

The sixth event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (March 29) at Central Arizona Raceway, with 24 entries. It’s the second day of a two-day duel race in the Desert at the 0.375-mile oval outside Phoenix, Arizona.

Brad Sweet, driving the #49 entry for Kasey Kahne Racing, secured a second win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Central Arizona. He became the second multiple race-winner of the season; the first six races saw four different winners.

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Sweet emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from his boss, Kasey Kahne, and survived a slight scare in the closing laps, beating Kahne’s challenge to cross the finish line in P1. Sweet led the final 15 of 25 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.384 seconds ahead of Kahne to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Kasey Kahne finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Courtney, the two-time straight High Limit winner Aaron Reutzel, and Rico Abreu in the top five.

Justin Peck, Robbie Price, Brent Marks, Daison Pursley, and Spencer Bayston completed the top 10.

NASCAR Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Racing at Central Arizona Raceway final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series second day race at Central Arizona Raceway:

#49 - Brad Sweet #9 - Kasey Kahne #7BC - Tyler Courtney #87 - Aaron Reutzel #24 - Rico Abreu #26 - Justin Peck #21P - Robbie Price #19 - Brent Marks #13 - Daison Pursley #14 - Spencer Bayston #21 - Tanner Holmes #88 - Tanner Thorson #24D - Danny Sams III #5 - Brenham Crouch #7 - Ashton Torgerson #9R - Chase Randall #19T - Colby Thornhill #73 - Ryan Bernal #3 - Kaleb Montgomery #10 - Dominic Gorden #34 - Sterling Cling #17GP - Landon Crawley #88W - Austin McCarl #42 - Sye Lynch

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

Brad Sweet - 427 Tyler Courtney - 380 Aaron Reutzel - 350 Brent Marks - 345 Rico Abreu - 335 Justin Peck - 325 Tanner Holmes - 324 Kasey Kahne - 322 Kaleb Montgomery - 292 Austin McCarl - 277

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Vado Speedway Park on Tuesday, April 1. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

