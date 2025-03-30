  • home icon
  NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday's dirt racing event at Central Arizona Raceway

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Central Arizona Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 30, 2025 11:30 GMT
Syndication: Journal Sentinel - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Central Arizona Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The sixth event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (March 29) at Central Arizona Raceway, with 24 entries. It’s the second day of a two-day duel race in the Desert at the 0.375-mile oval outside Phoenix, Arizona.

Brad Sweet, driving the #49 entry for Kasey Kahne Racing, secured a second win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at Central Arizona. He became the second multiple race-winner of the season; the first six races saw four different winners.

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Sweet emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from his boss, Kasey Kahne, and survived a slight scare in the closing laps, beating Kahne’s challenge to cross the finish line in P1. Sweet led the final 15 of 25 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.384 seconds ahead of Kahne to take the checkered flag.

Meanwhile, Kasey Kahne finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Courtney, the two-time straight High Limit winner Aaron Reutzel, and Rico Abreu in the top five.

Justin Peck, Robbie Price, Brent Marks, Daison Pursley, and Spencer Bayston completed the top 10.

NASCAR Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Racing at Central Arizona Raceway final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series second day race at Central Arizona Raceway:

  1. #49 - Brad Sweet
  2. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  3. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  4. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  5. #24 - Rico Abreu
  6. #26 - Justin Peck
  7. #21P - Robbie Price
  8. #19 - Brent Marks
  9. #13 - Daison Pursley
  10. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  11. #21 - Tanner Holmes
  12. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  13. #24D - Danny Sams III
  14. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  15. #7 - Ashton Torgerson
  16. #9R - Chase Randall
  17. #19T - Colby Thornhill
  18. #73 - Ryan Bernal
  19. #3 - Kaleb Montgomery
  20. #10 - Dominic Gorden
  21. #34 - Sterling Cling
  22. #17GP - Landon Crawley
  23. #88W - Austin McCarl
  24. #42 - Sye Lynch
2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 427
  2. Tyler Courtney - 380
  3. Aaron Reutzel - 350
  4. Brent Marks - 345
  5. Rico Abreu - 335
  6. Justin Peck - 325
  7. Tanner Holmes - 324
  8. Kasey Kahne - 322
  9. Kaleb Montgomery - 292
  10. Austin McCarl - 277

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Vado Speedway Park on Tuesday, April 1. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

Edited by Yash Soni
