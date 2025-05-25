NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Port Royal Speedway

The 14th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (May 24) at Port Royal Speedway, with 28 entries. Notably, it marked the first of two races at the Port Royal track this weekend.

Brent Marks, driving the #19 dirt car, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the 0.5-mile dirt Port Royal track.

Marks, who started from fourth position, grabbed the lead from early race leader Lance Dewease after a restart with 20 laps and stayed out front in the closing laps before crossing the finish line in P1. It marked his 16th career win at Port Royal Speedway, and he will return to the track to chase the Bob Weikert Memorial bull-head worth $100,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lance Dewease, who started on the front row, finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Smith, Justin Peck, and Logan Wagner in the top five. Aaron Reutzel, polesitter Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Tyler Courtney, and Justin Whittall completed the top 10.

The Kubota High Limit Racing Series points leader and NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, ended up finishing 19th in the 28-driver field.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Port Royal Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Port Royal Speedway:

#19 - Brent Marks #12 - Lance Dewease #69K - Ryan Smith #26 - Justin Peck #55 - Logan Wagner #87 - Aaron Reutzel #29 - Danny Dietrich #39M - Anthony Macri #7BC - Tyler Courtney #67 - Justin Whittall #71 - Parker Price Miller #23 - Chase Dietz #42 - Sye Lynch #24 - Rico Abreu #8 - Brock Zearfoss #14 - Spencer Bayston #5W - Lucas Wolfe #1A - Ashton Torgerson #49 - Brad Sweet #5 - Brenham Crouch #9R - Chase Randall #13 - Daison Pursley #9 - Kasey Kahne #24D - Danny Sams III #33 - Gerard McIntyre Jr #22 - Doug Hammaker #95 - Garrett Bard #45 - Jeff Halligan

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

Brad Sweet - 894 Tyler Courtney - 868 Brent Marks - 853 Rico Abreu - 837 Aaron Reutzel - 803 Justin Peck - 802 Kasey Kahne - 670 Spencer Bayston - 646 Chase Randall - 624 Tanner Thorson - 607

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Port Royal Speedway on Sunday, May 25. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

