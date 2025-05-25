  • home icon
  • NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Port Royal Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 25, 2025 17:47 GMT
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Port Royal Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
The 14th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (May 24) at Port Royal Speedway, with 28 entries. Notably, it marked the first of two races at the Port Royal track this weekend.

Brent Marks, driving the #19 dirt car, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the 0.5-mile dirt Port Royal track.

Marks, who started from fourth position, grabbed the lead from early race leader Lance Dewease after a restart with 20 laps and stayed out front in the closing laps before crossing the finish line in P1. It marked his 16th career win at Port Royal Speedway, and he will return to the track to chase the Bob Weikert Memorial bull-head worth $100,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lance Dewease, who started on the front row, finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Smith, Justin Peck, and Logan Wagner in the top five. Aaron Reutzel, polesitter Danny Dietrich, Anthony Macri, Tyler Courtney, and Justin Whittall completed the top 10.

The Kubota High Limit Racing Series points leader and NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, ended up finishing 19th in the 28-driver field.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing at Port Royal Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Port Royal Speedway:

  1. #19 - Brent Marks
  2. #12 - Lance Dewease
  3. #69K - Ryan Smith
  4. #26 - Justin Peck
  5. #55 - Logan Wagner
  6. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  7. #29 - Danny Dietrich
  8. #39M - Anthony Macri
  9. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  10. #67 - Justin Whittall
  11. #71 - Parker Price Miller
  12. #23 - Chase Dietz
  13. #42 - Sye Lynch
  14. #24 - Rico Abreu
  15. #8 - Brock Zearfoss
  16. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  17. #5W - Lucas Wolfe
  18. #1A - Ashton Torgerson
  19. #49 - Brad Sweet
  20. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  21. #9R - Chase Randall
  22. #13 - Daison Pursley
  23. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  24. #24D - Danny Sams III
  25. #33 - Gerard McIntyre Jr
  26. #22 - Doug Hammaker
  27. #95 - Garrett Bard
  28. #45 - Jeff Halligan

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 894
  2. Tyler Courtney - 868
  3. Brent Marks - 853
  4. Rico Abreu - 837
  5. Aaron Reutzel - 803
  6. Justin Peck - 802
  7. Kasey Kahne - 670
  8. Spencer Bayston - 646
  9. Chase Randall - 624
  10. Tanner Thorson - 607

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Port Royal Speedway on Sunday, May 25. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
