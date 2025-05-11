NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Tri City Speedway

The 10th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (May 10) at Tri City Speedway, with 25 entries. It’s the second consecutive dirt track racing event in the series.

Ad

Corey Day, driving the #14BC dirt car for Jason Meyers Racing, secured a second win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the 3/8-mile Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. He became the third multiple race winner of the season; the first 10 races saw four different winners.

The 19-year-old Clovis, California, native started from fourth position to lead the final 20 of the 30 laps. He held off the challenge of Brad Sweet in the final laps to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked Day’s ninth of his career.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, who started on pole, finished runner-up, followed by Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney, and Brent Marks in the top five.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Randall, Danny Sams III, Kasey Kahne, Ayrton Gennetten, and Cory Eliason completed the top 10.

NASCAR Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Racing at Tri City Speedway final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series event at Tri City Speedway:

#14BC - Corey Day #49 - Brad Sweet #26 - Justin Peck #7BC - Tyler Courtney #19 - Brent Marks #9R - Chase Randall #24D - Danny Sams III #9 - Kasey Kahne #3 - Ayrton Gennetten #2KS - Cory Eliason #42 - Sye Lynch #13 - Daison Pursley #6 - Mario Clouser #34 - Sterling Cling #16TH - Kevin Newton #5 - Brenham Crouch #88 - Tanner Thorson #14 - Spencer Bayston #12X - Cale Thomas #87 - Aaron Reutzel #22M - Rees Moran #5D - Zach Daum #24 - Rico Abreu #28 - Korbin Keith #7A - Will Armitage

Ad

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

Brad Sweet - 670 Tyler Courtney - 621 Brent Marks - 599 Rico Abreu - 573 Aaron Reutzel - 552 Kasey Kahne - 544 Justin Peck - 541 Chase Randall - 478 Spencer Bayston - 456 Tanner Thorson - 430

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Kokomo Speedway on Monday, May 12. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.