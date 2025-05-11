  • home icon
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Saturday’s dirt racing event at Tri City Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 11, 2025 16:20 GMT
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Tri City Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
The 10th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season got done and dusted on Saturday (May 10) at Tri City Speedway, with 25 entries. It’s the second consecutive dirt track racing event in the series.

Corey Day, driving the #14BC dirt car for Jason Meyers Racing, secured a second win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the 3/8-mile Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. He became the third multiple race winner of the season; the first 10 races saw four different winners.

The 19-year-old Clovis, California, native started from fourth position to lead the final 20 of the 30 laps. He held off the challenge of Brad Sweet in the final laps to cross the finish line in P1. The win marked Day’s ninth of his career.

Meanwhile, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, who started on pole, finished runner-up, followed by Justin Peck, Tyler Courtney, and Brent Marks in the top five.

Chase Randall, Danny Sams III, Kasey Kahne, Ayrton Gennetten, and Cory Eliason completed the top 10.

NASCAR Saturday’s Kubota High Limit Racing at Tri City Speedway final results

Below are the final results of the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Series event at Tri City Speedway:

  1. #14BC - Corey Day
  2. #49 - Brad Sweet
  3. #26 - Justin Peck
  4. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  5. #19 - Brent Marks
  6. #9R - Chase Randall
  7. #24D - Danny Sams III
  8. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  9. #3 - Ayrton Gennetten
  10. #2KS - Cory Eliason
  11. #42 - Sye Lynch
  12. #13 - Daison Pursley
  13. #6 - Mario Clouser
  14. #34 - Sterling Cling
  15. #16TH - Kevin Newton
  16. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  17. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  18. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  19. #12X - Cale Thomas
  20. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  21. #22M - Rees Moran
  22. #5D - Zach Daum
  23. #24 - Rico Abreu
  24. #28 - Korbin Keith
  25. #7A - Will Armitage
2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 670
  2. Tyler Courtney - 621
  3. Brent Marks - 599
  4. Rico Abreu - 573
  5. Aaron Reutzel - 552
  6. Kasey Kahne - 544
  7. Justin Peck - 541
  8. Chase Randall - 478
  9. Spencer Bayston - 456
  10. Tanner Thorson - 430

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Kokomo Speedway on Monday, May 12. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

