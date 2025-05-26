NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Sunday’s dirt racing event at Port Royal Speedway

The Bob Weikert Memorial, the 15th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season, got done and dusted on Sunday (May 25) at Port Royal Speedway, with 30 entries.

Aaron Reutzel, driving the #87 dirt car, secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the 0.5-mile dirt Port Royal track.

Reutzel had a dominating outing as he led all 40 laps from the pole and held off the charge of Anthony Macri in the closing laps to claim the richest win of his racing career. He took home the Bob Weikert Memorial bullhead worth $100,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, two-time Bob Weikert Memorial winner Anthony Macri finished runner-up, followed by Lance Dewease, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, and current World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel in the top five. Logan Wagner, Tyler Courtney, Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu, and Brian Brown completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Sunday event at Port Royal Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Sunday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Port Royal Speedway:

#87 - Aaron Reutzel #39M - Anthony Macri #12 - Lance Dewease #49 - Brad Sweet #2 - David Gravel #55 - Logan Wagner #7BC - Tyler Courtney #1S - Logan Schuchart #24 - Rico Abreu #21 - Brian Brown #88 - Tanner Thorson #27 - Troy Wagaman Jr #55W - Mike Wagner #67 - Justin Whittall #26 - Justin Peck #19 - Brent Marks #5 - Brenham Crouch #42 - Sye Lynch #45 - Jeff Halligan #8 - Brock Zearfoss #29 - Danny Dietrich #33 - Gerard McIntyre Jr #77 - Michael Walter #20 - Brady Bacon #13 - Daison Pursley #9 - Kasey Kahne #24D - Danny Sams III #69K - Ryan Smith #6 - Zach Hampton #14 - Spencer Bayston

2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

Brad Sweet - 959 Tyler Courtney - 927 Brent Marks - 894 Rico Abreu - 892 Aaron Reutzel - 880 Justin Peck - 845 Kasey Kahne - 695 Spencer Bayston - 671 Tanner Thorson - 658 Chase Randall - 644

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Lawrenceburg Speedway on Friday, May 30. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

