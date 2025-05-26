  • home icon
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing: Full race results of Sunday's dirt racing event at Port Royal Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2025 14:35 GMT
NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing event at Port Royal Speedway (Source: X/@HighLimitRacing)
The Bob Weikert Memorial, the 15th event of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing season, got done and dusted on Sunday (May 25) at Port Royal Speedway, with 30 entries.

Aaron Reutzel, driving the #87 dirt car, secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series at the 0.5-mile dirt Port Royal track.

Reutzel had a dominating outing as he led all 40 laps from the pole and held off the charge of Anthony Macri in the closing laps to claim the richest win of his racing career. He took home the Bob Weikert Memorial bullhead worth $100,000 in prize money.

Meanwhile, two-time Bob Weikert Memorial winner Anthony Macri finished runner-up, followed by Lance Dewease, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, and current World of Outlaws points leader David Gravel in the top five. Logan Wagner, Tyler Courtney, Logan Schuchart, Rico Abreu, and Brian Brown completed the top 10.

NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Sunday event at Port Royal Speedway final results

Below are the final results of Sunday’s Kubota High Limit Series event at Port Royal Speedway:

  1. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  2. #39M - Anthony Macri
  3. #12 - Lance Dewease
  4. #49 - Brad Sweet
  5. #2 - David Gravel
  6. #55 - Logan Wagner
  7. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  8. #1S - Logan Schuchart
  9. #24 - Rico Abreu
  10. #21 - Brian Brown
  11. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  12. #27 - Troy Wagaman Jr
  13. #55W - Mike Wagner
  14. #67 - Justin Whittall
  15. #26 - Justin Peck
  16. #19 - Brent Marks
  17. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  18. #42 - Sye Lynch
  19. #45 - Jeff Halligan
  20. #8 - Brock Zearfoss
  21. #29 - Danny Dietrich
  22. #33 - Gerard McIntyre Jr
  23. #77 - Michael Walter
  24. #20 - Brady Bacon
  25. #13 - Daison Pursley
  26. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  27. #24D - Danny Sams III
  28. #69K - Ryan Smith
  29. #6 - Zach Hampton
  30. #14 - Spencer Bayston
2025 Kubota High Limit Series updated points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 959
  2. Tyler Courtney - 927
  3. Brent Marks - 894
  4. Rico Abreu - 892
  5. Aaron Reutzel - 880
  6. Justin Peck - 845
  7. Kasey Kahne - 695
  8. Spencer Bayston - 671
  9. Tanner Thorson - 658
  10. Chase Randall - 644

Fans can catch the NASCAR Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers in action next at the Lawrenceburg Speedway on Friday, May 30. The event will be live-streamed on the FloRacing website.

Edited by Yash Soni
