NASCAR at Las Vegas Lineup 2025: Starting Order & Pole for 2025 Pennzoil 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 15, 2025 19:50 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at vegas (Source: Imagn)

After the Shriners Children’s 500, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway in North Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Pennzoil 400. The fifth race of the season will go live on FS1 at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 16.

The Las Vegas Spring race will be contested on a 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Thirty-six drivers will compete over 267 laps to drive down Victory Lane. FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the starting lineup for the 2025 Pennzoil 400.

Who is on pole for Pennzoil 400?

In Saturday’s (March 15) Cup Series qualifying, Spire Motorsports driver Michael McDowell claimed his first pole of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with a time of 28.883 and a speed of 186.961 mph. It marked McDowell’s eighth pole of his career.

Team Penske driver and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will share the front row with McDowell after a lap of 186.864 mph. It was his second back-to-back front-row start.

The pair will be followed by Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch, and Erik Jones in the top five. Alex Bowman, Josh Berry, William Byron, Zane Smith, and the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, completed the top 10.

Christopher Bell, who won three consecutive races this season, will start 13th on Sunday. He will look to win fourth in a row.

2025 Pennzoil 400 starting line-up

Below is the complete starting lineup for the 36-car grid at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #71 - Michael McDowell
  2. #22 - Joey Logano
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #8 - Kyle Busch
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #21 - Josh Berry
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #38 - Zane Smith
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #60 - Ryan Preece
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #10 - Ty Dillon
  18. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #4 - Noah Gragson
  22. #3 - Austin Dillon
  23. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  24. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  25. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  28. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  29. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #7 - Justin Haley
  34. #35 - Riley Herbst
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Watch all NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 28th annual Pennzoil 400.

Edited by Yash Soni
