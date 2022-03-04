NASCAR legend reportedly puts $30 million home on sale 

NASCAR legend and three-time Cup Series champion Tony Stewart has reportedly put his Indiana home up for sale. Apart from being a retired NASCAR driver, Stewart also co-owns Stewart-Haas Racing and Superstar Racing Experience.

The 20,000 sq foot estate in Columbus, Indiana is listed for sale at 30 million dollars, an amount which will help you buy into the state-of-the-art luxury living. The two storey mansion includes six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a four-car garage and a guestroom. The ranch also has a host of entertainment options, ranging from a golf simulator to a two-lane bowling alley.

Built in 2011 on a licensed hunting estate, the backyard with a nine-acre lake serves as the perfect playground for shooting down some deer and elk for recreation. The house is listed with Compas Indiana on their website.

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart mourns death of famed Indy Car driver

Three-time Cup Series champion and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart took to social media to mourn the death of Danny Ongais, the only Hawaiian to ever compete in the Indy 500.

Danny Ongais, often referred to as "on-gas", was the oldest driver to compete on the field when he was called upon to replace Scott Brayton in the 1996 Indy 500. He was one of Stewart's five Indycar team-mates and certainly the oldest of the five. Ongais passed away on February 26th from congestive heart complications. He was 79 years of age.

Ongais leaves behind a statistic that is hard to match. He is, by default, the only Hawaiian to get four top-ten finishes from 11 Indy 500 starts. It is known by a few that Ongais came up to race open-wheel cars from drag racing. He finished in the runner-up spot in the 1966 NHRA Top-Fuel class.

Edited by S Chowdhury