“He knows how it works”- Dale Earnhardt Jr. react to Tony Stewart’s commentary during clash

NBC’s motorsport analyst, Dale Earnhardt Jr., was among those elated by Tony Stewart’s commentary in the recently concluded Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum. Stewart, a semi-retired NASCAR driver and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, made his debut as a commentator in the LA clash alongside Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy.

Earnhardt Jr. was pleased with Stewart's performance as he took to his Twitter account to applaud him for a job well done. He tweeted:

“I think @TonyStewart is awesome in the booth. He’s seen every single perspective in this sport. He knows how and what makes it successful. He’s funny too.”

Earnhardt Jr.’s tweet, however, sparked mixed reactions among the sport's fans on Twitter. One user wrote:

“I dunno what sports I’m watching anymore. I know y’all get paid to say it was awesome…but that was pathetic, boring, lame, then the half “concert” happened and I thought I changed the channel by accident, nope, that was NASCAR. God they have killed it. ”

Another user, however, was rather appreciative in their tweet, writing:

“How about you and Tony in the booth for all of the races? We don’t need to have three people. Too much of talking over each other. You and Tony are the Dream Team.”

Meanwhile, Tony Stewart will be part of the team that will be commentating at the Daytona 500 race later this month.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.: NASCAR and beyond

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a semi-retired NASCAR driver working as a motorsport analyst for the sport on NBC. He joined the network during the 2018 season as a color commentator. Earnhardt Jr. went ahead and made his first appearance on March 12 that year during the NBCSN’s NASCAR America alongside Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte.

The 47-year-old hosts The Dale Jr. Download, a weekly podcast focusing mostly on motorsports. He is now expected to serve as a special contributor during NBC’s Super Bowl LVI pre-game coverage that will take place on February 13.

Away from the media, Earnhardt Jr. is also a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver competing part-time. He drives the #88 Chevrolet Camaro for his JR Motorsport team.

Edited by Anurag C