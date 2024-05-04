NASCAR Pit Crew Rankings 2024: Denny Hamlin's dominant team leads the charge into Kansas

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has won three races in the first 11 rounds of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season. Powering Hamlin to the victory lane is the #11 JGR pit crew that has been consistently quick.

The pit lane has become one of the most efficient ways to gain track position in the next-gen era, as making on-track overtakes has become a daunting task. This is where the pit crew shines, helping their drivers gain positions on the pit road.

Similar to their on-track domination, NASCAR powerhouses Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports pit crews dominate the pit-crew rankings for a standard four-tire and fuel stop. Although Denny Hamlin and JGR take the top spot, all four HMS teams are in the top five.

Ahead of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, let us take a look at the pecking order between the HMS and JGR pit crews in the first 11 rounds of the season.

The article takes into consideration the median four-tire change time, average four-tire change time, and the fastest stops from each team (compiled by Bozi Tatarevic via Racing America).

Top 5 NASCAR Cup Series pit crew

#5 Alex Bowman - #48

The #48 Hendrick Motorsports pit crew sits fifth on the chart but last among the competitive HMS teammates. The team's quickest four-tire pit stop was 8.88 seconds.

Alex Bowman's #48 pit crew consists of Front-Tire changer Donnie Tasser, Rear-Tire changer Andrew Bridgeforth, Tire carrier Brandon Grier, Jackman Allen Holman, and Fueler Jacob Conley.

#4 William Byron - #24

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports team has carried over its winning momentum from the 2023 season into 2024. Byron has made three trips to the victory lane this year, including the prestigious Daytona 500 victory. The #24 HMS pit crew has consistently delivered quick pitstops with the fastest recorded at 8.88 seconds.

William Byron's #24 pit crew consists of Front-Tire changer Jeff Cordero, Rear-Tire changer Orane Ossowski, Tire carrier Ryan Patton, Jackman Spencer Bishop, and Fueler Landon Walker.

#3 Kyle Larson - #5

The #5 HMS pit crew had an off weekend at Texas Motor Speedway after a loose wheel put Kyle Larson out of contention for the race win. Despite the blip, they find themselves third on the list, with a fastest time of 8.99 seconds.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion's #5 pit crew consists of Front-Tire changer Blaine Anderson, Rear-Tire changer Calvin Teague, Tire carrier R.J Barnette, Jackman Brandon Johnson, and Fueler Brandon Harder.

#2 Chase Elliott - #9

Elliott's #9 pit crew has been the most consistent in the HMS camp, ranking second on the list. During their triumphant weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, the team put together an 8.49-second pitstop, marking the fastest four-tire pit stop in NASCAR's mono-lug era.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion's #9 pit crew consists of Front-Tire changer Nick O'Dell, Rear-Tire changer Chad Avrit, Tire carrier Jared Erspamer, Jackman TJ Semke, and Fueler John Gianninoto.

#1 Denny Hamlin - #11

The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew has been hitting the mark, consistently beating the super-fast Hendrick Motorsports crews to the top spot in the rankings. With three victories in the bag, the team has delivered the second-fastest pitstop of the season at 8.59 seconds.

Denny Hamlin's #11 pit crew includes Front-Tire changer AJ Rosini, Rear-Tire changer Deven Youker, Tire carrier Dylan Dowell, Jackman Joel Bouagnon, and Fueler Kenneth Purcell.