NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 17, 2025 13:29 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

A total of 25 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon became the latest winner of the season after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16. Dillon led the final 21 laps and held off Alex Bowman in the closing laps of the race to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Dillon locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points. He moved to the 25th position in the Cup Series points table with 460 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Richmond, Alex Bowman gained 41 points and is up to ninth with 685 points.

After a P12 finish at Richmond, William Byron gained 27 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 839 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, stands second with 771 points.

Ryan Preece, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 35th-place finish. He gained seven points and is 13th in the standings with 591 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fourth and gained 33 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 616 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Cook Out 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 25th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron – 839
  2. Chase Elliott - 771
  3. Denny Hamlin - 766
  4. Kyle Larson – 759
  5. Ryan Blaney - 756
  6. Christopher Bell – 748
  7. Tyler Reddick - 714
  8. Chase Briscoe – 698
  9. Alex Bowman - 685
  10. Bubba Wallace - 639
  11. Chris Buescher - 625
  12. Joey Logano - 616
  13. Ross Chastain - 589
  14. Austin Cindric - 543
  15. Ryan Preece - 591
  16. Kyle Busch - 537
  17. Ty Gibbs - 512
  18. AJ Allmendinger - 504
  19. Brad Keselowski - 496
  20. Carson Hocevar - 488
  21. Michael McDowell – 478
  22. Josh Berry – 476
  23. Erik Jones – 472
  24. Shane van Gisbergen - 464
  25. Austin Dillon - 460
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 459
  27. Zane Smith - 441
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 434
  29. Daniel Suarez - 433
  30. Todd Gilliland - 388
  31. Ty Dillon - 372
  32. Noah Gragson - 309
  33. Cole Custer - 307
  34. Riley Herbst - 293
  35. Cody Ware - 168
  36. Justin Haley - 389
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson – 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Daytona International Speedway on August 24.

Edited by Yash Soni
