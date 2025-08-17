NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

A total of 25 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon became the latest winner of the season after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16. Dillon led the final 21 laps and held off Alex Bowman in the closing laps of the race to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Dillon locked his playoff spot and gained 54 points. He moved to the 25th position in the Cup Series points table with 460 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Richmond, Alex Bowman gained 41 points and is up to ninth with 685 points.After a P12 finish at Richmond, William Byron gained 27 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 839 points. His teammate, Chase Elliott, stands second with 771 points.Ryan Preece, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and secured a 35th-place finish. He gained seven points and is 13th in the standings with 591 points.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished fourth and gained 33 points. He moved to 12th in the points table with 616 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Cook Out 400Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 25th points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsWilliam Byron – 839Chase Elliott - 771Denny Hamlin - 766Kyle Larson – 759Ryan Blaney - 756Christopher Bell – 748Tyler Reddick - 714Chase Briscoe – 698Alex Bowman - 685Bubba Wallace - 639Chris Buescher - 625Joey Logano - 616Ross Chastain - 589Austin Cindric - 543Ryan Preece - 591Kyle Busch - 537Ty Gibbs - 512AJ Allmendinger - 504Brad Keselowski - 496Carson Hocevar - 488Michael McDowell – 478Josh Berry – 476Erik Jones – 472Shane van Gisbergen - 464Austin Dillon - 460John Hunter Nemechek - 459Zane Smith - 441Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 434Daniel Suarez - 433Todd Gilliland - 388Ty Dillon - 372Noah Gragson - 309Cole Custer - 307Riley Herbst - 293Cody Ware - 168Justin Haley - 389Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson – 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Daytona International Speedway on August 24.