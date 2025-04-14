  • home icon
NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2025 01:20 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol (Source: Getty Images)

Nine races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the third multiple winner of the season after winning the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13.

Larson had a dominant car as he swept both stages and led a race-high 411 of 500 laps before taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With the win, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion gained 60 points, moving to fourth place in the points table with 304 points. After a runner-up finish at Bristol, Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, gained 50 points and moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 316 points.

After a P6 finish at Bristol, William Byron gained 31 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 346 points.

Alex Bowman, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and had a DNF result. He gained 17 points and is 10th in the points standings with 244 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 24th and is 10th in the points table with 244 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Food City 500

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the ninth points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. William Byron* - 346
  2. Denny Hamlin* - 316
  3. Christopher Bell - 305
  4. Kyle Larson - 304
  5. Chase Elliott - 278
  6. Ryan Blaney - 275
  7. Tyler Reddick - 274
  8. Bubba Wallace - 251
  9. Joey Logano - 245
  10. Alex Bowman - 244
  11. Ross Chastain - 229
  12. Chris Buescher - 227
  13. Chase Briscoe - 213
  14. Ryan Preece - 201
  15. Kyle Busch - 200
  16. AJ Allmendinger - 198
  17. Josh Berry* - 179
  18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 176
  19. Michael McDowell - 174
  20. Ty Gibbs - 171
  21. John Hunter Nemechek - 171
  22. Austin Cindric- 171
  23. Justin Haley - 164
  24. Zane Smith - 161
  25. Carson Hocevar - 157
  26. Austin Dillon - 155
  27. Daniel Suárez - 151
  28. Todd Gilliland - 150
  29. Ty Dillon - 146
  30. Erik Jones - 139
  31. Brad Keselowski - 132
  32. Noah Gragson - 122
  33. Riley Herbst - 101
  34. Shane Van Gisbergen - 98
  35. Cole Custer - 85
  36. Cody Ware – 45
  37. Jimmie Johnson - 34
  38. Corey Lajoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025.

