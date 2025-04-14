NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Nine races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson became the third multiple winner of the season after winning the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13.

Larson had a dominant car as he swept both stages and led a race-high 411 of 500 laps before taking the checkered flag at Bristol Motor Speedway.

With the win, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion gained 60 points, moving to fourth place in the points table with 304 points. After a runner-up finish at Bristol, Denny Hamlin, the defending winner of the event, gained 50 points and moved to second place in the Cup Series points table with 316 points.

After a P6 finish at Bristol, William Byron gained 31 points and maintained the top position in the Cup points table with 346 points.

Alex Bowman, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and had a DNF result. He gained 17 points and is 10th in the points standings with 244 points.

Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 24th and is 10th in the points table with 244 points.

Find out where the NASCAR driver stands on the points table after the 2025 Food City 500

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the ninth points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

William Byron* - 346 Denny Hamlin* - 316 Christopher Bell - 305 Kyle Larson - 304 Chase Elliott - 278 Ryan Blaney - 275 Tyler Reddick - 274 Bubba Wallace - 251 Joey Logano - 245 Alex Bowman - 244 Ross Chastain - 229 Chris Buescher - 227 Chase Briscoe - 213 Ryan Preece - 201 Kyle Busch - 200 AJ Allmendinger - 198 Josh Berry* - 179 Ricky Stenhouse Jr - 176 Michael McDowell - 174 Ty Gibbs - 171 John Hunter Nemechek - 171 Austin Cindric- 171 Justin Haley - 164 Zane Smith - 161 Carson Hocevar - 157 Austin Dillon - 155 Daniel Suárez - 151 Todd Gilliland - 150 Ty Dillon - 146 Erik Jones - 139 Brad Keselowski - 132 Noah Gragson - 122 Riley Herbst - 101 Shane Van Gisbergen - 98 Cole Custer - 85 Cody Ware – 45 Jimmie Johnson - 34 Corey Lajoie - 21

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2025.

