NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

A total of 31 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28. Elliott emerged victorious after surviving the wild double overtime to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Elliott locked his Round of 8 playoff spot and gained 55 points. He moved to fifth place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3124 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Kansas, Denny Hamlin gained 56 points and moved to second place with 3118 points. He has 48 points above the elimination line.After a P6 finish at Kansas, Kyle Larson gained 48 points and moved to the spot in the points table with 3124 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has a 54-point cushion above the elimination line.Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 44 points and moved to seventh place in the points table with 3091 points. He has a 21-point advantage.The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano finished 21st and gained 24 points. He moved to eighth place in the points table with 3083 points.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 31st points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsKyle Larson - 3124Denny Hamlin - 3118Christopher Bell - 3134William Byron - 3110Chase Elliott - 3104Ryan Blaney - 3099Chase Briscoe - 3091Joey Logano - 3083Ross Chastain - 3070Bubba Wallace - 3057Tyler Reddick - 3054Austin Cindric - 3035Alex Bowman - 2091Austin Dillon - 2086Shane van Gisbergen - 2086Josh Berry - 2057Chris Buescher - 789Ryan Preece - 717Brad Keselowski - 654Ty Gibbs - 645Kyle Busch - 631Carson Hocevar - 625Michael McDowell - 610Erik Jones - 609AJ Allmendinger - 592John Hunter Nemechek - 590Zane Smith - 537Daniel Suarez - 504Justin Haley - 495Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 490Todd Gilliland - 490Ty Dillon - 435Cole Custer - 397Noah Gragson - 389Riley Herbst - 358Cody Ware - 209Katherine Legge - 57Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 6.