NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 29, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET (Source: Getty Images)

A total of 31 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 28. Elliott emerged victorious after surviving the wild double overtime to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Elliott locked his Round of 8 playoff spot and gained 55 points. He moved to fifth place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3124 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Kansas, Denny Hamlin gained 56 points and moved to second place with 3118 points. He has 48 points above the elimination line.

After a P6 finish at Kansas, Kyle Larson gained 48 points and moved to the spot in the points table with 3124 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has a 54-point cushion above the elimination line.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 44 points and moved to seventh place in the points table with 3091 points. He has a 21-point advantage.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano finished 21st and gained 24 points. He moved to eighth place in the points table with 3083 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 31st points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Kyle Larson - 3124
  2. Denny Hamlin - 3118
  3. Christopher Bell - 3134
  4. William Byron - 3110
  5. Chase Elliott - 3104
  6. Ryan Blaney - 3099
  7. Chase Briscoe - 3091
  8. Joey Logano - 3083
  9. Ross Chastain - 3070
  10. Bubba Wallace - 3057
  11. Tyler Reddick - 3054
  12. Austin Cindric - 3035
  13. Alex Bowman - 2091
  14. Austin Dillon - 2086
  15. Shane van Gisbergen - 2086
  16. Josh Berry - 2057
  17. Chris Buescher - 789
  18. Ryan Preece - 717
  19. Brad Keselowski - 654
  20. Ty Gibbs - 645
  21. Kyle Busch - 631
  22. Carson Hocevar - 625
  23. Michael McDowell - 610
  24. Erik Jones - 609
  25. AJ Allmendinger - 592
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 590
  27. Zane Smith - 537
  28. Daniel Suarez - 504
  29. Justin Haley - 495
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 490
  31. Todd Gilliland - 490
  32. Ty Dillon - 435
  33. Cole Custer - 397
  34. Noah Gragson - 389
  35. Riley Herbst - 358
  36. Cody Ware - 209
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on October 6.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
