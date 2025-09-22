NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

A total of 30 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21. Blaney took the lead with 39 laps to go and then never looked back to stay in front and cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Blaney locked his Round of 8 playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved to the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3084 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at New Hampshire, Josh Berry gained 43 points and moved to 16th place with 2053 points. Berry, however, had been knocked out of the playoffs.
After a P3 finish at “The Magic Mile,”Mile,” William Byron gained 50 points and moved to the spot in the points table with 3082 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is just two points behind the #12 driver.
Meanwhile, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 52 points and moved to sixth place in the points table with 3059 points.
Christopher Bell, last year’s defending winner, finished sixth and gained 36 points. He moved to fourth place in the points table with 3064 points.
Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Mobil 1 301
Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 30th points race of the 2025 season:
Drivers – Points
- Ryan Blaney - 3084
- William Byron - 3082
- Kyle Larson - 3076
- Christopher Bell - 3064
- Denny Hamlin - 3062
- Joey Logano - 3059
- Chase Elliott - 3049
- Chase Briscoe - 3049
- Ross Chastain - 3030
- Austin Cindric - 3028
- Tyler Reddick - 3024
- Bubba Wallace - 3020
- Alex Bowman - 2081
- Austin Dillon - 2076
- Shane van Gisbergen - 2059
- Josh Berry - 2053
- Chris Buescher - 764
- Ryan Preece - 706
- Ty Gibbs - 633
- Brad Keselowski - 625
- Carson Hocevar - 616
- Kyle Busch - 613
- AJ Allmendinger - 591
- Erik Jones - 588
- Michael McDowell - 587
- John Hunter Nemechek - 585
- Zane Smith - 529
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 488
- Daniel Suarez - 484
- Justin Haley - 476
- Todd Gilliland - 465
- Ty Dillon - 411
- Cole Custer - 380
- Noah Gragson - 375
- Riley Herbst - 343
- Cody Ware - 208
- Katherine Legge - 57
- Jimmie Johnson - 35
Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Kansas Speedway on September 28.
