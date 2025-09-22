NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

A total of 30 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21. Blaney took the lead with 39 laps to go and then never looked back to stay in front and cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Blaney locked his Round of 8 playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved to the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3084 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at New Hampshire, Josh Berry gained 43 points and moved to 16th place with 2053 points. Berry, however, had been knocked out of the playoffs.

After a P3 finish at “The Magic Mile,”Mile,” William Byron gained 50 points and moved to the spot in the points table with 3082 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is just two points behind the #12 driver.

Meanwhile, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 52 points and moved to sixth place in the points table with 3059 points.

Christopher Bell, last year’s defending winner, finished sixth and gained 36 points. He moved to fourth place in the points table with 3064 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Mobil 1 301

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 30th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

Ryan Blaney - 3084 William Byron - 3082 Kyle Larson - 3076 Christopher Bell - 3064 Denny Hamlin - 3062 Joey Logano - 3059 Chase Elliott - 3049 Chase Briscoe - 3049 Ross Chastain - 3030 Austin Cindric - 3028 Tyler Reddick - 3024 Bubba Wallace - 3020 Alex Bowman - 2081 Austin Dillon - 2076 Shane van Gisbergen - 2059 Josh Berry - 2053 Chris Buescher - 764 Ryan Preece - 706 Ty Gibbs - 633 Brad Keselowski - 625 Carson Hocevar - 616 Kyle Busch - 613 AJ Allmendinger - 591 Erik Jones - 588 Michael McDowell - 587 John Hunter Nemechek - 585 Zane Smith - 529 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 488 Daniel Suarez - 484 Justin Haley - 476 Todd Gilliland - 465 Ty Dillon - 411 Cole Custer - 380 Noah Gragson - 375 Riley Herbst - 343 Cody Ware - 208 Katherine Legge - 57 Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Kansas Speedway on September 28.

