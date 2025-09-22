  • NASCAR
NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 22, 2025 12:00 GMT
AUTO: SEP 21 NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Mobil 1 301 (Source: Getty Images)

A total of 30 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney became the latest race winner of the season after winning the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21. Blaney took the lead with 39 laps to go and then never looked back to stay in front and cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Blaney locked his Round of 8 playoff spot and gained 57 points. He moved to the top position in the Cup Series playoff points table with 3084 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at New Hampshire, Josh Berry gained 43 points and moved to 16th place with 2053 points. Berry, however, had been knocked out of the playoffs.

After a P3 finish at “The Magic Mile,”Mile,” William Byron gained 50 points and moved to the spot in the points table with 3082 points. The Hendrick Motorsports driver is just two points behind the #12 driver.

Meanwhile, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who started on pole, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 52 points and moved to sixth place in the points table with 3059 points.

Christopher Bell, last year’s defending winner, finished sixth and gained 36 points. He moved to fourth place in the points table with 3064 points.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 Mobil 1 301

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 30th points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Ryan Blaney - 3084
  2. William Byron - 3082
  3. Kyle Larson - 3076
  4. Christopher Bell - 3064
  5. Denny Hamlin - 3062
  6. Joey Logano - 3059
  7. Chase Elliott - 3049
  8. Chase Briscoe - 3049
  9. Ross Chastain - 3030
  10. Austin Cindric - 3028
  11. Tyler Reddick - 3024
  12. Bubba Wallace - 3020
  13. Alex Bowman - 2081
  14. Austin Dillon - 2076
  15. Shane van Gisbergen - 2059
  16. Josh Berry - 2053
  17. Chris Buescher - 764
  18. Ryan Preece - 706
  19. Ty Gibbs - 633
  20. Brad Keselowski - 625
  21. Carson Hocevar - 616
  22. Kyle Busch - 613
  23. AJ Allmendinger - 591
  24. Erik Jones - 588
  25. Michael McDowell - 587
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 585
  27. Zane Smith - 529
  28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 488
  29. Daniel Suarez - 484
  30. Justin Haley - 476
  31. Todd Gilliland - 465
  32. Ty Dillon - 411
  33. Cole Custer - 380
  34. Noah Gragson - 375
  35. Riley Herbst - 343
  36. Cody Ware - 208
  37. Katherine Legge - 57
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Kansas Speedway on September 28.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
