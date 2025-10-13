NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

A total of 33 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the latest race winner of the season after winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12. Hamlin grabbed the lead with four laps to go and then held off Kyle Larson to cross the finish line in P1.With the win, Hamlin locked his Championship 4 spot and gained 54 points. He moved to the top place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4090 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson gained 54 points and moved to second place with 4086 points. He is 35 points above the elimination line heading into the Championship 4.After a P3 finish at Vegas, Christopher Bell gained 43 points and moved to the third spot in the points table with 4071 points. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has a 20-point cushion above the elimination line.Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 48 points and moved to fourth place in the championship standings with 4066 points.The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, finished sixth and gained 34 points. He moved to seventh place in the points table with 4042 points. He is 24 points below the elimination line.Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 South Point 400Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 33rd points race of the 2025 season:Drivers – PointsDenny Hamlin - 4090Kyle Larson - 4086Christopher Bell - 4071Chase Briscoe - 4066William Byron - 4051Chase Elliott - 4043Joey Logano - 4042Ryan Blaney - 4035Tyler Reddick - 2231Bubba Wallace - 2197Ross Chastain - 2186Shane van Gisbergen - 2146Alex Bowman - 2143Austin Cindric - 2120Austin Dillon - 2104Josh Berry - 2089Chris Buescher - 847Ryan Preece - 776Ty Gibbs - 687Brad Keselowski - 683Michael McDowell - 668Kyle Busch - 663Carson Hocevar - 639Erik Jones - 638AJ Allmendinger - 638John Hunter Nemechek - 609Zane Smith - 563Daniel Suarez - 553Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 531Todd Gilliland - 526Justin Haley - 517Ty Dillon - 447Noah Gragson - 422Cole Custer - 422Riley Herbst - 379Cody Ware - 215Katherine Legge - 63Jimmie Johnson - 35Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 19.