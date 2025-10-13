  • NASCAR
NASCAR Playoff Picture 2025: Updated Cup Series points standings after South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:30 GMT
NASCAR: South Point 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR South Point 400 at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

A total of 33 races have taken place in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin became the latest race winner of the season after winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12. Hamlin grabbed the lead with four laps to go and then held off Kyle Larson to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Hamlin locked his Championship 4 spot and gained 54 points. He moved to the top place in the Cup Series playoff points table with 4090 points. Meanwhile, after a runner-up finish at Las Vegas, Kyle Larson gained 54 points and moved to second place with 4086 points. He is 35 points above the elimination line heading into the Championship 4.

After a P3 finish at Vegas, Christopher Bell gained 43 points and moved to the third spot in the points table with 4071 points. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has a 20-point cushion above the elimination line.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe, who started on the front row, failed to utilize his opportunity and ended up finishing fourth. He gained 48 points and moved to fourth place in the championship standings with 4066 points.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, finished sixth and gained 34 points. He moved to seventh place in the points table with 4042 points. He is 24 points below the elimination line.

Find out where the NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after the 2025 South Point 400

Here's an updated list of 38 drivers in the latest released NASCAR Cup Series points table after the 33rd points race of the 2025 season:

Drivers – Points

  1. Denny Hamlin - 4090
  2. Kyle Larson - 4086
  3. Christopher Bell - 4071
  4. Chase Briscoe - 4066
  5. William Byron - 4051
  6. Chase Elliott - 4043
  7. Joey Logano - 4042
  8. Ryan Blaney - 4035
  9. Tyler Reddick - 2231
  10. Bubba Wallace - 2197
  11. Ross Chastain - 2186
  12. Shane van Gisbergen - 2146
  13. Alex Bowman - 2143
  14. Austin Cindric - 2120
  15. Austin Dillon - 2104
  16. Josh Berry - 2089
  17. Chris Buescher - 847
  18. Ryan Preece - 776
  19. Ty Gibbs - 687
  20. Brad Keselowski - 683
  21. Michael McDowell - 668
  22. Kyle Busch - 663
  23. Carson Hocevar - 639
  24. Erik Jones - 638
  25. AJ Allmendinger - 638
  26. John Hunter Nemechek - 609
  27. Zane Smith - 563
  28. Daniel Suarez - 553
  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 531
  30. Todd Gilliland - 526
  31. Justin Haley - 517
  32. Ty Dillon - 447
  33. Noah Gragson - 422
  34. Cole Custer - 422
  35. Riley Herbst - 379
  36. Cody Ware - 215
  37. Katherine Legge - 63
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 35

Watch NASCAR drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 19.

