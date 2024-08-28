NASCAR Power Ranking: Top 5 drivers ahead of 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup Series returns to Darlington Raceway for its second date with 'The Lady in Black' this season. The iconic 1.366-mile oval will host the regular season finale, with drivers making one last push for a playoff spot.

The crown jewel Southern 500 race has traditionally kicked off the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but this season it serves as the regular season finale. The 500-mile race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for this Sunday, September 1, and will crown the regular season champion while setting the playoff grid.

Points leader Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and Chase Elliott are in contention to clinch the regular season championship. Meanwhile, five drivers are vying for three vacant playoff spots, while a new winner will shake up the playoff bracket.

Ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale, let us look at the top five drivers in the power rankings.

Top 5 drivers in the NASCAR Power Rankings

#5 Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott (Source: Getty)

The 2020 NASCAR Cup champion, Chase Elliott, was involved in a wreck at Daytona, which led to his first DNF result of the season. Despite consistent top-10 speed, he hasn't finished inside the top-5 since the series visited Iowa.

The 2022 regular season champion is currently 18 points behind Reddick and remains a strong contender for his second regular season championship title.

#4 Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell (Source: Getty)

Christopher Bell makes a return to the top-5 in the power rankings, following a third-place finish at Daytona. Bell has had a mixed bag of results lately, with several DNFs marring his record. However, if we ignore those DNFs, his average finish in his last 10 races is an impressive 5.7.

Bell is not in contention for the regular season title but can secure a fourth place in the standings with a good result at Darlington. He was classified 13th and 23rd during his previous two trips to the 1.366-mile oval.

#3 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin (Source: Getty)

Denny Hamlin endured a rough weekend at Daytona, which was marred by an engine penalty and a DNF result. He has dropped from third to eighth in the standings and is out of contention for the regular season championship.

NASCAR's trip to Darlington Raceway provides Hamlin with the perfect opportunity to bounce back from recent lows. The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has an impressive record at the track with four victories to his credit, including three Southern 500 titles.

#2 Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson (Source: Getty)

Kyle Larson's quest for his maiden top-5 result at Daytona continues, as he was caught up in a wreck at Daytona. However, he remains in contention for the regular season championship, 17 points adrift of Tyler Reddick.

Larson returns to Darlington Raceway as the reigning Southern 500 champion. The 2021 NASCAR champion has a pretty good chance of winning the regular season title, having recorded six top-5 results at the track.

#1 Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick (Source: Getty)

Like the rest of the title contenders, Tyler Reddick was involved in a wreck at Daytona and was classified 28th. He retains the lead in the regular season standings and is the most likely candidate to secure the title this weekend at Darlington.

Reddick has previously shown strong performances at the 1.366-mile oval, leading 174 laps earlier this season and 90 laps in the 2023 Southern 500. He has two runner-up finishes at the track but has not made a trip to the victory lane yet.

