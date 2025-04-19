NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Rockingham Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA East teams are scheduled to be on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Saturday (April 19) as the action of the season’s 10th weekend continues at Rockingham Speedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in qualifying sessions at 11:30 am ET before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at 4 pm ET.
Meanwhile, ARCA East Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event at 1 pm ET.
The weather forecast for Saturday at Rockingham expected overcast with a stray shower or possible thunderstorm with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the Xfinity Series race.
Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway
Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA series at Rockingham Speedway:
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Garage Open
6:30 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series
8 am ET – 4 pm ET: ARCA East Series
Track activity
9:30 am ET – 10:20 am ET: ARCA East practice
10:35 am ET – 10:55 am ET: ARCA East qualifying
11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying
1 pm ET: ARCA East race (125 laps &117.5 miles)
4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 235 miles)
All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Rockingham will be streamed on CW and ARCA on FloRacing.
North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway: Qualifying order
Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway:
Group A:
- No. 87 Austin Green
- No. 33 Kasey Kahne
- No. 74 Dawson Cram
- No. 32 Katherine Legge
- No. 53 TBA
- No. 35 Greg Van Alst
- No. 07 Patrick Emerling
- No. 91 Josh Bilicki
- No. 5 Kris Wright
- No. 14 Garrett Smithley
- No. 44 Brennan Poole
- No. 18 William Sawalich
- No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
- No. 31 Blaine Perkins
- No. 00 Sheldon Creed
- No. 45 Vicente Salas
- No. 71 Ryan Ellis
- No. 28 Kyle Sieg
- No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
- No. 25 Harrison Burton
Group B:
- No. 51 Jeremy Clements
- No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
- No. 27 Jeb Burton
- No. 54 Taylor Gray
- No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
- No. 21 Austin Hill
- No. 48 Nick Sanchez
- No. 11 Josh Williams
- No. 19 Justin Bonsignore
- No. 10 Daniel Dye
- No. 26 Dean Thompson
- No. 16 Christian Eckes
- No. 88 Connor Zilisch
- No. 39 Ryan Sieg
- No. 41 Sam Mayer
- No. 20 Brandon Jones
- No. 2 Jesse Love
- No. 1 Carson Kvapil
- No. 8 Sammy Smith
- No. 7 Justin Allgaier