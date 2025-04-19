NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Rockingham Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA East teams are scheduled to be on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Saturday (April 19) as the action of the season’s 10th weekend continues at Rockingham Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in qualifying sessions at 11:30 am ET before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at 4 pm ET.

Meanwhile, ARCA East Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event at 1 pm ET.

The weather forecast for Saturday at Rockingham expected overcast with a stray shower or possible thunderstorm with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA series at Rockingham Speedway:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Garage Open

6:30 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 4 pm ET: ARCA East Series

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 10:20 am ET: ARCA East practice

10:35 am ET – 10:55 am ET: ARCA East qualifying

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: ARCA East race (125 laps &117.5 miles)

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 235 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Rockingham will be streamed on CW and ARCA on FloRacing.

North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway:

Group A:

No. 87 Austin Green No. 33 Kasey Kahne No. 74 Dawson Cram No. 32 Katherine Legge No. 53 TBA No. 35 Greg Van Alst No. 07 Patrick Emerling No. 91 Josh Bilicki No. 5 Kris Wright No. 14 Garrett Smithley No. 44 Brennan Poole No. 18 William Sawalich No. 70 Thomas Annunziata No. 31 Blaine Perkins No. 00 Sheldon Creed No. 45 Vicente Salas No. 71 Ryan Ellis No. 28 Kyle Sieg No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto No. 25 Harrison Burton

Group B:

No. 51 Jeremy Clements No. 4 Parker Retzlaff No. 27 Jeb Burton No. 54 Taylor Gray No. 42 Anthony Alfredo No. 21 Austin Hill No. 48 Nick Sanchez No. 11 Josh Williams No. 19 Justin Bonsignore No. 10 Daniel Dye No. 26 Dean Thompson No. 16 Christian Eckes No. 88 Connor Zilisch No. 39 Ryan Sieg No. 41 Sam Mayer No. 20 Brandon Jones No. 2 Jesse Love No. 1 Carson Kvapil No. 8 Sammy Smith No. 7 Justin Allgaier

