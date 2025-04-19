  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Rockingham Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 19, 2025 12:03 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black&rsquo;s Tire - Practice - Source: Getty
NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA East teams are scheduled to be on the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track on Saturday (April 19) as the action of the season’s 10th weekend continues at Rockingham Speedway.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in qualifying sessions at 11:30 am ET before concluding the day with the Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at 4 pm ET.

Meanwhile, ARCA East Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying before concluding their day with the main event at 1 pm ET.

also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast for Saturday at Rockingham expected overcast with a stray shower or possible thunderstorm with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Rockingham Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA series at Rockingham Speedway:

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Garage Open

6:30 am ET – 9:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

8 am ET – 4 pm ET: ARCA East Series

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 10:20 am ET: ARCA East practice

10:35 am ET – 10:55 am ET: ARCA East qualifying

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: ARCA East race (125 laps &117.5 miles)

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (250 laps & 235 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Rockingham will be streamed on CW and ARCA on FloRacing.

North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway: Qualifying order

Here’s the qualifying order for the 2025 North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway:

Group A:

  1. No. 87 Austin Green
  2. No. 33 Kasey Kahne
  3. No. 74 Dawson Cram
  4. No. 32 Katherine Legge
  5. No. 53 TBA
  6. No. 35 Greg Van Alst
  7. No. 07 Patrick Emerling
  8. No. 91 Josh Bilicki
  9. No. 5 Kris Wright
  10. No. 14 Garrett Smithley
  11. No. 44 Brennan Poole
  12. No. 18 William Sawalich
  13. No. 70 Thomas Annunziata
  14. No. 31 Blaine Perkins
  15. No. 00 Sheldon Creed
  16. No. 45 Vicente Salas
  17. No. 71 Ryan Ellis
  18. No. 28 Kyle Sieg
  19. No. 99 Matt DiBenedetto
  20. No. 25 Harrison Burton
Group B:

  1. No. 51 Jeremy Clements
  2. No. 4 Parker Retzlaff
  3. No. 27 Jeb Burton
  4. No. 54 Taylor Gray
  5. No. 42 Anthony Alfredo
  6. No. 21 Austin Hill
  7. No. 48 Nick Sanchez
  8. No. 11 Josh Williams
  9. No. 19 Justin Bonsignore
  10. No. 10 Daniel Dye
  11. No. 26 Dean Thompson
  12. No. 16 Christian Eckes
  13. No. 88 Connor Zilisch
  14. No. 39 Ryan Sieg
  15. No. 41 Sam Mayer
  16. No. 20 Brandon Jones
  17. No. 2 Jesse Love
  18. No. 1 Carson Kvapil
  19. No. 8 Sammy Smith
  20. No. 7 Justin Allgaier
Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

