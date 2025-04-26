  • home icon
NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Talladega Superspeedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 26, 2025 12:00 GMT
NASCAR: YellaWood 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series schedule at Talladega (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cup Series, and ARCA teams are scheduled to be on the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway on Saturday (April 26) as the action of the season’s 11th weekend continues at Talladega Superspeedway.

After Saturday’s qualifying session, where Jesse Love claimed the pole, the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will participate in the Ag-Pro 300 main event at 4 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a qualifying session at 10:30 am ET ahead of Sunday’s main event.

Meanwhile, ARCA East Series teams will compete in qualifying before concluding their day with the main event at 12:30 pm ET.

The weather forecast for Saturday at Talladega is partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high temperature of 83 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain at the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and ARCA series at Talladega Superspeedway:

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

9:30 am ET – 5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

1 pm ET – 10 pm ET: Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: ARCA race (76 laps & 202.16 miles)

4 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (113 laps & 300.58 miles)

All of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Talladega will be streamed on CW and ARCA on FS1.

Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway: Starting order

Here’s the starting order for the 2025 Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #2 - Jesse Love
  2. #21 - Austin Hill
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  4. #53 - Joey Gase
  5. #27 - Jeb Burton
  6. #54 - Taylor Gray (R)
  7. #11 - Josh Williams
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye (R)
  9. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  10. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  11. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  12. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto
  13. #88 - Connor Zilisch (R)
  14. #8 - Sammy Smith
  15. #16 - Christian Eckes (R)
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #19 - Aric Almirola
  18. #18 - William Sawalich (R)
  19. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  20. #1 - Carson Kvapil (R)
  21. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  22. #26 - Dean Thompson (R)
  23. #48 - Nick Sanchez (R)
  24. #5 - Kris Wright
  25. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  26. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  27. #32 - Katherine Legge (i)
  28. #07 - Patrick Emerling
  29. #25 - Harrison Burton
  30. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  31. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  32. #66 - Mason Maggio
  33. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  34. #41 - Sam Mayer
  35. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  36. #91 - Jesse Iwuji
  37. #44 - Brennan Poole
  38. #45 - Caesar Bacarella

Catch the NASCAR Xfinity Series teams and drivers in action at Talladega Superspeedway today at 4 p.m. ET. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
