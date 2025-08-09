  • NASCAR
  NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2025 12:12 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.45-mile-long road course, Watkins Glen International, on Saturday, August 9, as the action of the season’s 24th weekend kicks off at the track.

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 9:30 am ET and 10:35 am ET, before ending the day with the Mission 200 at The Glen main event on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 12:05 pm ET and 1:10 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (August 9) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Watkins Glen, New York, is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 88 degrees and a 3% chance for rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Trending

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen International

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen International:

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Garage Open

8 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series

7 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

9:30 am ET – 10:20 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

10:35 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12:05 pm ET – 12:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice

1:10 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (82 laps & 200.9 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Watkins Glen International will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

Group A:

  1. No. 44 J.J. Yeley
  2. No. 87 Connor Zilisch
  3. No. 78 Katherine Legge
  4. No. 66 Josh Bilicki
  5. No. 10 Ty Dillon
  6. No. 38 Zane Smith
  7. No. 51 Cody Ware
  8. No. 34 Todd Gilliland
  9. No. 35 Riley Herbst
  10. No. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  11. No. 4 Noah Gragson
  12. No. 88 Shane van Gisbergen
  13. No. 41 Cole Custer
  14. No. 99 Daniel Suarez
  15. No. 71 Michael McDowell
  16. No. 7 Justin Haley
  17. No. 5 Kyle Larson
  18. No. 54 Ty Gibbs
  19. No. 8 Kyle Busch
  20. No. 17 Chris Buescher
Group B:

  1. No. 43 Erik Jones
  2. No. 16 A.J. Allmendinger
  3. No. 11 Denny Hamlin
  4. No. 42 John Hunter Nemechek
  5. No. 3 Austin Dillon
  6. No. 21 Josh Berry
  7. No. 45 Tyler Reddick
  8. No. 20 Christopher Bell
  9. No. 2 Austin Cindric
  10. No. 77 Carson Hocevar
  11. No. 1 Ross Chastain
  12. No. 9 Chase Elliott
  13. No. 22 Joey Logano
  14. No. 6 Brad Keselowski
  15. No. 48 Alex Bowman
  16. No. 60 Ryan Preece
  17. No. 23 Bubba Wallace
  18. No. 12 Ryan Blaney
  19. No. 19 Chase Briscoe
  20. No. 24 William Byron
Yash Soni

