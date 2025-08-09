NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Watkins Glen International looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.45-mile-long road course, Watkins Glen International, on Saturday, August 9, as the action of the season’s 24th weekend kicks off at the track.NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will kick off the day with practice and qualifying at 9:30 am ET and 10:35 am ET, before ending the day with the Mission 200 at The Glen main event on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 12:05 pm ET and 1:10 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (August 9) main event.The weather forecast for Saturday in Watkins Glen, New York, is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 88 degrees and a 3% chance for rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Watkins Glen InternationalHere’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Watkins Glen International:Saturday, August 9, 2025Garage Open8 am ET – 8:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series7 am ET – 2:30 pm ET: Cup SeriesTrack activity9:30 am ET – 10:20 am ET: Xfinity Series practice10:35 pm ET – 11:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying12:05 pm ET – 12:55 pm ET: Cup Series practice1:10 pm ET – 2 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying3 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (82 laps &amp; 200.9 miles)Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Watkins Glen International will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International: Qualifying orderBelow is the qualifying order for the 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:Group A:No. 44 J.J. YeleyNo. 87 Connor ZilischNo. 78 Katherine LeggeNo. 66 Josh BilickiNo. 10 Ty DillonNo. 38 Zane SmithNo. 51 Cody WareNo. 34 Todd GillilandNo. 35 Riley HerbstNo. 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.No. 4 Noah GragsonNo. 88 Shane van GisbergenNo. 41 Cole CusterNo. 99 Daniel SuarezNo. 71 Michael McDowellNo. 7 Justin HaleyNo. 5 Kyle LarsonNo. 54 Ty GibbsNo. 8 Kyle BuschNo. 17 Chris BuescherGroup B:No. 43 Erik JonesNo. 16 A.J. AllmendingerNo. 11 Denny HamlinNo. 42 John Hunter NemechekNo. 3 Austin DillonNo. 21 Josh BerryNo. 45 Tyler ReddickNo. 20 Christopher BellNo. 2 Austin CindricNo. 77 Carson HocevarNo. 1 Ross ChastainNo. 9 Chase ElliottNo. 22 Joey LoganoNo. 6 Brad KeselowskiNo. 48 Alex BowmanNo. 60 Ryan PreeceNo. 23 Bubba WallaceNo. 12 Ryan BlaneyNo. 19 Chase BriscoeNo. 24 William Byron