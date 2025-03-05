NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 Qualifying at Phoenix: Where to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is shifting from the road course race of Circuit of the Americas to the oval track of Phoenix Raceway for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend.

Ad

The season’s fourth points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action. The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval will host Next Gen cars for the seventh time since it started. Fresh off the race at COTA, it will be interesting to see how drivers adjust to the unknown challenges at Phoenix.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 9, to compete over 312 laps and 312 miles.

A lot of Cup action is coming this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 8, to determine the starting lineup for the season's fourth race.

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell took the checkered flag at Phoenix.

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 qualifying at Phoenix Raceway?

See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 qualifying at Phoenix Raceway:

Saturday, March 8, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

The time and live-streaming details for Phoenix Spring weekend’s qualifying are:

USA

The qualifying for the Shriners Children’s 500 will be live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

Ad

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 8:10 pm ET.

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 3:10 pm ET.

India

Indian fans can enjoy live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 1:40 am IST on Sunday.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Phoenix can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10:10 pm GMT on Saturday.

Ad

Australia

Australian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:10 am ACT on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Phoenix Spring race?

After finishing P2 last week at COTA, William Byron gained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 116 points. Ryan Blaney stands second with 114 points. He finished 19th last week.

Tyler Reddick (111), Christopher Bell (95), and Chase Elliott (95) complete the top five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback