NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 05, 2025 15:05 GMT
NASCAR: Ruoff Mortgage 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane fourth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9. The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval will mark the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500.

Ad

Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for the qualifying on Saturday (March 8) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will compete over 312 laps in Avondale, Arizona, divided into three stages, adding up to 312 miles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500

Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Phoenix Raceway:

Friday, March 7, 2025

ARCA Menards Series race: High 54°F, Low 42°F, Showers & Cloudy, calm wind speed, and 20% chance of rain

Saturday, March 8, 2025

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 60°F, Low 54°F, Sunny, calm wind speed, and a 0% chance of rain

Xfinity Series GOVX 200: High 60°F, Low 54°F, Sunny, calm wind speed, and a 0% chance of rain

Ad

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Shriners Children’s 500: High 73°F, Low 55°, Sunny, E 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain

Ad

Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Shriners Children’s 500

The 2025 iteration of the Shriners Children’s 500 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #78 - Katherine Legge (R)
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी