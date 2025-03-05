NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 is officially back. Fans are in for a high-octane fourth stock-car racing weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9. The one-mile, low-banked tri-oval will mark the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500.
Thirty-seven NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be in action for the qualifying on Saturday (March 8) before Sunday’s afternoon race. The main event will compete over 312 laps in Avondale, Arizona, divided into three stages, adding up to 312 miles.
Weather forecast for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500
Here’s the weather forecast for NASCAR’s top two national series at Phoenix Raceway:
Friday, March 7, 2025
ARCA Menards Series race: High 54°F, Low 42°F, Showers & Cloudy, calm wind speed, and 20% chance of rain
Saturday, March 8, 2025
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: High 60°F, Low 54°F, Sunny, calm wind speed, and a 0% chance of rain
Xfinity Series GOVX 200: High 60°F, Low 54°F, Sunny, calm wind speed, and a 0% chance of rain
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Shriners Children’s 500: High 73°F, Low 55°, Sunny, E 5-10 mph, and 0% chance of rain
Full entry list for NASCAR’s 2025 Shriners Children’s 500
The 2025 iteration of the Shriners Children’s 500 is set to see a total of 37 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:
- #1 - Ross Chastain
- #2 - Austin Cindric
- #3 - Austin Dillon
- #4 - Noah Gragson
- #5 - Kyle Larson
- #6 - Brad Keselowski
- #7 - Justin Haley
- #8 - Kyle Busch
- #9 - Chase Elliott
- #10 - Ty Dillon
- #11 - Denny Hamlin
- #12 - Ryan Blaney
- #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
- #17 - Chris Buescher
- #19 - Chase Briscoe
- #20 - Christopher Bell
- #21 - Josh Berry
- #22 - Joey Logano
- #23 - Bubba Wallace
- #24 - William Byron
- #34 - Todd Gilliland
- #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
- #38 - Zane Smith
- #41 - Cole Custer
- #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
- #43 - Erik Jones
- #45 - Tyler Reddick
- #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- #48 - Alex Bowman
- #51 - Cody Ware
- #54 - Ty Gibbs
- #60 - Ryan Preece
- #71 - Michael McDowell
- #77 - Carson Hocevar
- #78 - Katherine Legge (R)
- #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
- #99 - Daniel Suárez
Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend live at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET on FS1 and MRN.