NASCAR South Point 400 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2025?

After the playoff race at Charlotte Roval, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads next to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. The season’s seventh playoff race is expected to be an exciting one.
The Next Gen car will run for the eighth time at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Roval. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (October 12) 267-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.5-mile-long track.
The South Point 400 winner will receive a substantial monetary reward. In 2025, the Las Vegas playoff race boasts a total prize pool of $9,797,935. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 South Point 400 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s South Point 400 winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will likely receive eight to ten percent of the overall prize money of $9,797,935, which means a check of between $783,834.80 and $979,793.50.
Live action of the 2025 Las Vegas playoff Cup Series race will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for the South Point 400 2025?
All 38 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Las Vegas. He wrote:
“Purses for Vegas weekend, includes all payouts, all positions. Contingency awards, year-end points fund contribution included as well as for Cup, all charter payouts for participating/historical performance (past 2 years and championships): Cup: $9,797,935 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Explore the 2025 Las Vegas playoff NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize of $9,797,935, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday, October 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET and 5:40 p.m. ET, followed by the South Point 400 main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races at the Las Vegas playoff can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Las Vegas playoff race winners
Years – Driver
- 2018 - Brad Keselowski
- 2019* - Martin Truex Jr.
- 2020 - Kurt Busch
- 2021 - Denny Hamlin
- 2022 - Joey Logano
- 2023 - Kyle Larson
- 2024 - Joey Logano
