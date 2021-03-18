NASCAR starting lineup for Truck race at Atlanta: John H. Nemechek wins pole

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to action at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) on Saturday afternoon, March 20. John H. Nemechek, winner of the race at Las Vegas, will start from pole for the Fr8Auctions 200.
Nemechek held off Kyle Busch to register his first victory of the 2021 season.
The No. 4 Truck driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports leads the NASCAR Truck Series standings with a total of 150 points. He will have Kyle Busch alongside him, making it an all KBM show on the front row.
Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen will make up the second row for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta.
There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series race due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
How is the NASCAR Truck Series lineup at Atlanta determined?
Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series at Atlanta is determined by metrics based on individual performances along with season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
NASCAR Truck Series lineup at Atlanta
1 John H. Nemechek - No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
2 Kyle Busch - No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
3 Matt Crafton - No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota
4 Stewart Friesen - No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
5 Ben Rhodes - No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota
6 Austin Hill - No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
7 Zane Smith - No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet
8 Sheldon Creed - No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet
9 Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10 Brett Moffitt - No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
11 Chandler Smith - No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
12 Austin Wayne Self - No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet
13 Johnny Sauter - No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota
14 Tanner Gray - No. 15 Team DGR Ford
15 Parker Kligerman - No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
16 Timothy Peters - No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
17 Carson Hocevar - No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
18 Kris Wright - No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
19 Grant Enfinger - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
20 Codie Rohrbaugh - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Danny Bohn - No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota
22 Tate Fogleman - No. 12 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
23 Raphael Lessard - No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet
24 Jordan Anderson - No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
25 Spencer Boyd - No. 20 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Chase Purdy - No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet
27 Dawson Cram - No. 41 Cram Enterprises Chevrolet
28 Hailie Deegan - No. 1 Team DGR Ford
29 Derek Kraus - No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota
30 Tyler Ankrum - No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet
31 Bill Lester - No. 17 Team DGR Ford
32 Ryan Truex - No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
33 Jennifer Jo Cobb - No. 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet
34 Cory Roper - No. 04 Roper Racing Ford
35 Bret Holmes - No. 32 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet
36 Ryan Ellis - No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota
37 Norm Benning - No. 6 Norm Benning Chevrolet
38 Akinori Ogata - No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
39 Spencer Davis - No. 11 Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota
40 Ross Chastain - No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
How to watch the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta?
The NASCAR Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Mar. 20.
Pit Stall selection for NASCAR race at Atlanta
