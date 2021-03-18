NASCAR starting lineup for Truck race at Atlanta: John H. Nemechek wins pole

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to action at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) on Saturday afternoon, March 20. John H. Nemechek, winner of the race at Las Vegas, will start from pole for the Fr8Auctions 200.

Nemechek held off Kyle Busch to register his first victory of the 2021 season.

The No. 4 Truck driver for Kyle Busch Motorsports leads the NASCAR Truck Series standings with a total of 150 points. He will have Kyle Busch alongside him, making it an all KBM show on the front row.

Matt Crafton and Stewart Friesen will make up the second row for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta.

The 4️⃣has the early advantage. @JHNemechek will start on the #CometicGasket Pole Saturday at @amsupdates. pic.twitter.com/sLATFqudr5 — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 17, 2021

There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series race due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

How is the NASCAR Truck Series lineup at Atlanta determined?

𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄: @KyleBusch Ready For Second Truck Start Of 2021 At Atlantahttps://t.co/x7mSm9Erj1 — Kyle Busch Motorsports (@KBMteam) March 17, 2021

Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series at Atlanta is determined by metrics based on individual performances along with season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

NASCAR Truck Series lineup at Atlanta

1 John H. Nemechek - No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

2 Kyle Busch - No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

3 Matt Crafton - No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota

4 Stewart Friesen - No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

5 Ben Rhodes - No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota

6 Austin Hill - No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

7 Zane Smith - No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet

8 Sheldon Creed - No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet

9 Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10 Brett Moffitt - No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

11 Chandler Smith - No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

12 Austin Wayne Self - No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet

13 Johnny Sauter - No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota

14 Tanner Gray - No. 15 Team DGR Ford

15 Parker Kligerman - No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet

16 Timothy Peters - No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

17 Carson Hocevar - No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

18 Kris Wright - No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

19 Grant Enfinger - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

20 Codie Rohrbaugh - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Danny Bohn - No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota

22 Tate Fogleman - No. 12 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

23 Raphael Lessard - No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet

24 Jordan Anderson - No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

25 Spencer Boyd - No. 20 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Chase Purdy - No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet

27 Dawson Cram - No. 41 Cram Enterprises Chevrolet

28 Hailie Deegan - No. 1 Team DGR Ford

29 Derek Kraus - No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota

30 Tyler Ankrum - No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet

31 Bill Lester - No. 17 Team DGR Ford

32 Ryan Truex - No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

33 Jennifer Jo Cobb - No. 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet

34 Cory Roper - No. 04 Roper Racing Ford

35 Bret Holmes - No. 32 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet

36 Ryan Ellis - No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota

37 Norm Benning - No. 6 Norm Benning Chevrolet

38 Akinori Ogata - No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet

39 Spencer Davis - No. 11 Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota

40 Ross Chastain - No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

How to watch the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta?

Georgia the whole weekend through as all three series take on the Peach State at @amsupdates! 🍑 pic.twitter.com/eNLpCYiMf0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 16, 2021

The NASCAR Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1 at 2:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, Mar. 20.

Pit Stall selection for NASCAR race at Atlanta

Truck pit stall selections for Saturday at Atlanta: ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/PtPrfFzqsX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 17, 2021

