NASCAR Truck Series starting lineup: Ben Rhodes on Richmond pole

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to action at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 17 for the ToyotaCare 250.
The 250-lap / 187.5-mile event will see Ben Rhodes start from pole position, with Hattori Racing Enterprises' Austin Hill lining up alongside him on the front row.
Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen will make up the second row for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond.
With 211 points, John Hunter Nemechek leads the NASCAR points standings heading into the weekend. Rhodes is in second with 205 points, followed by Sheldon Creed (190 points), Matt Crafton (171 points) and Friesen (158 points) to round out the top 5.
NASCAR will not hold a qualifying session for this race.
Also Read: John H Nemechek shocked after first NASCAR Truck win with KBM
How is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Richmond Truck race determined?
Given the absence of qualifying, the starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond was determined by metrics based on individual performances, along with season-long results:
- 25% of driver's finishing position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finishing position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
Also Read: How much money do NASCAR Truck Series drivers make?
Richmond starting lineup
1 Ben Rhodes - No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota
2 Austin Hill - No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
3 Grant Enfinger - No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota
4 Stewart Friesen - No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
5 Raphael Lessard - No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet
6 Zane Smith - No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet
7 Matt Crafton - No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota
8 odd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9 Sheldon Creed - No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet
10 Austin Wayne Self - No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet
11 Tanner Gray - No. 15 Team DGR Ford
12 Kyle Busch - No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
13 Carson Hocevar - No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
14 Hailie Deegan - No. 1 Team DGR Ford
15 Chase Purdy - No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet
16 Ryan Truex - No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
17 Brett Moffitt - No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
18 John H. Nemechek - No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
19 Johnny Sauter - No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota
20 Codie Rohrbaugh - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Cory Roper - No. 04 Roper Racing Ford
22 Kris Wright - No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
23 Chandler Smith - No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
24 Tate Fogleman - No. 12 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
25 Spencer Davis - No. 11 Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota
26 Spencer Boyd - No. 20 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
27 Timothy Peters - No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
28 Danny Bohn - No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota
29 Derek Kraus - No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota
30 Tyler Ankrum - No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet
31 Dawson Cram - No. 41 Cram Enterprises Chevrolet
32 Keith McGee - No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
33 Jennifer Jo Cobb - No. 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet
34 Timmy Hill - No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota
35 Howie Disavino III - No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
36 Jett Noland - No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
37 Josh Reaume - No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
38 Norm Benning - No. 6 Norm Benning Chevrolet
39 Ray Ciccarelli - No. 49 CMI Motorsports Chevrolet
40 Sam Mayer - No. 32 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet
Where to watch the NASCAR Truck race at Richmond?
The NASCAR Truck Series ToyotaCare 250 race will be telecast on FS1, with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 17.
Also Read: Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Truck Race at Bristol