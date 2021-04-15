NASCAR Truck Series starting lineup: Ben Rhodes on Richmond pole

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will return to action at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, April 17 for the ToyotaCare 250.

The 250-lap / 187.5-mile event will see Ben Rhodes start from pole position, with Hattori Racing Enterprises' Austin Hill lining up alongside him on the front row.

Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen will make up the second row for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond.

The ”Rhodes” to Victory Lane go through the No. 99 truck. 😏@benrhodes will start on the #CometicGasket Pole Saturday at @RichmondRaceway! pic.twitter.com/TASaFpZe5n — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 14, 2021

With 211 points, John Hunter Nemechek leads the NASCAR points standings heading into the weekend. Rhodes is in second with 205 points, followed by Sheldon Creed (190 points), Matt Crafton (171 points) and Friesen (158 points) to round out the top 5.

NASCAR will not hold a qualifying session for this race.

Also Read: John H Nemechek shocked after first NASCAR Truck win with KBM

How is the NASCAR starting lineup for the Richmond Truck race determined?

Given the absence of qualifying, the starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond was determined by metrics based on individual performances, along with season-long results:

Advertisement

25% of driver's finishing position from the last race

25% of car owner's finishing position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

Also Read: How much money do NASCAR Truck Series drivers make?

Richmond starting lineup

1 Ben Rhodes - No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota

2 Austin Hill - No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

3 Grant Enfinger - No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota

4 Stewart Friesen - No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

5 Raphael Lessard - No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet

6 Zane Smith - No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet

7 Matt Crafton - No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota

8 odd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9 Sheldon Creed - No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet

10 Austin Wayne Self - No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet

11 Tanner Gray - No. 15 Team DGR Ford

12 Kyle Busch - No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

13 Carson Hocevar - No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

14 Hailie Deegan - No. 1 Team DGR Ford

15 Chase Purdy - No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet

16 Ryan Truex - No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

17 Brett Moffitt - No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

18 John H. Nemechek - No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

19 Johnny Sauter - No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota

20 Codie Rohrbaugh - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Cory Roper - No. 04 Roper Racing Ford

22 Kris Wright - No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

23 Chandler Smith - No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

24 Tate Fogleman - No. 12 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

25 Spencer Davis - No. 11 Spencer Davis Motorsports Toyota

26 Spencer Boyd - No. 20 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

27 Timothy Peters - No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

Advertisement

28 Danny Bohn - No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota

29 Derek Kraus - No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota

30 Tyler Ankrum - No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet

31 Dawson Cram - No. 41 Cram Enterprises Chevrolet

32 Keith McGee - No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet

33 Jennifer Jo Cobb - No. 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet

34 Timmy Hill - No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota

35 Howie Disavino III - No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

36 Jett Noland - No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

37 Josh Reaume - No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet

38 Norm Benning - No. 6 Norm Benning Chevrolet

39 Ray Ciccarelli - No. 49 CMI Motorsports Chevrolet

40 Sam Mayer - No. 32 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet

Where to watch the NASCAR Truck race at Richmond?

Lights, camera ... Action Track! 🍿



Tell your friends. 👇 pic.twitter.com/7aECYAOQCC — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 13, 2021

The NASCAR Truck Series ToyotaCare 250 race will be telecast on FS1, with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 17.

Also Read: Martin Truex Jr. wins NASCAR Truck Race at Bristol