NASCAR Thursday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.533-mile short track, Bristol Motor Speedway, on Thursday, September 11, as the action of the second playoff race kicks off.NASCAR Truck Series teams will kick off the day with practice at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET, and the main event at 8 p.m. ET.ARCA Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying at 1 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET, respectively, followed by the main event at 5:30 p.m. ET.The weather forecast for Thursday in Bristol, Tennessee, is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.Complete NASCAR’s Thursday schedule at Bristol Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway:Thursday, September 11, 2025Garage Open9 am ET – 11:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series10 am ET: Truck SeriesTrack activity1 pm ET – 1:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice2 pm ET – 2:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series practice4:10 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying5:30 pm ET: ARCA race (200 laps &amp; 106.6 miles)8 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps &amp; 133.25 miles)Thursday’s NASCAR Truck action at Bristol Motor Speedway will be streamed on FS1.UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Entry ListBelow is the entry list order for the 2025 Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway:#02 - Treyten Lapcevich#1 - Brent Crews#2 - Clayton Green#5 - Toni Breidinger#6 - Norm Benning#7 - Corey Day#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#17 - Gio Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#20 - Stefan Parsons#22 - Josh Reaume#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Mason Maggio#34 - Layne Riggs#35 - Greg Van Alst#38 - Chandler Smith#41 - Conner Jones#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez de Lara#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#62 - Cole Butcher#71 - Rajah Caruth#74 - Caleb Costner#75 - Parker Kligerman#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#95 - Clay Greenfield#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben Rhodes