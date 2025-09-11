  • NASCAR
NASCAR Thursday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 11, 2025 16:14 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 0.533-mile short track, Bristol Motor Speedway, on Thursday, September 11, as the action of the second playoff race kicks off.

NASCAR Truck Series teams will kick off the day with practice at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET, and the main event at 8 p.m. ET.

ARCA Series drivers will compete in practice and qualifying at 1 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET, respectively, followed by the main event at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The weather forecast for Thursday in Bristol, Tennessee, is predicted to be sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Thursday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete schedule for Thursday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Thursday, September 11, 2025

Garage Open

9 am ET – 11:15 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series

10 am ET: Truck Series

Track activity

1 pm ET – 1:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2 pm ET – 2:20 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET – 4 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:10 pm ET – 5 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: ARCA race (200 laps & 106.6 miles)

8 pm ET: Truck Series race (250 laps & 133.25 miles)

Thursday’s NASCAR Truck action at Bristol Motor Speedway will be streamed on FS1.

UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway: Entry List

Below is the entry list order for the 2025 Truck Series UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Treyten Lapcevich
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Clayton Green
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #6 - Norm Benning
  6. #7 - Corey Day
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Mason Maggio
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #35 - Greg Van Alst
  20. #38 - Chandler Smith
  21. #41 - Conner Jones
  22. #42 - Matt Mills
  23. #44 - Andres Perez de Lara
  24. #45 - Bayley Currey
  25. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt
  26. #62 - Cole Butcher
  27. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  28. #74 - Caleb Costner
  29. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  36. #98 - Ty Majeski
  37. #99 - Ben Rhodes
Edited by Yash Soni
