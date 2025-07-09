NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Sonoma Raceway in 2025?

After the Grant Park 165, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The season’s 20th race is expected to be full of exciting action.

The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Sonoma Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (July 13) 110-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.99-mile-long road course.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Sonoma race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.

According to this assumption, this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner at Sonoma Raceway will likely receive eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 and $1,105,525.

Live action of the 2025 Sonoma Cup race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What is the prize money for Toyota/Save Mart 350 2025?

All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Sonoma, California.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Sonoma, California. He wrote:

“Purses for all payouts, all positions for Cup and Xfinity at Sonoma. Includes contingency awards, year-end point fund contributions, all payouts for charter teams, etc.: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”

Explore the 2025 Sonoma NASCAR Cup Series payout per position

After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.

With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.

NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, July 12, at 1:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 2:40 p.m. ET, followed by the main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races can be watched on truTV.

List of NASCAR Sonoma race winners

Years – Car No. – Driver

1989: Ricky Rudd 1990: Rusty Wallace 1991: Davey Allison 1992: Ernie Irvan 1993: Geoffrey Bodine 1994: Ernie Irvan 1995: Dale Earnhardt 1996: Rusty Wallace 1997: Mark Martin 1998: Jeff Gordon 1999: Jeff Gordon 2000: Jeff Gordon 2001: Tony Stewart 2002: Ricky Rudd 2003: Robby Gordon 2004: Jeff Gordon 2005: Tony Stewart 2006: Jeff Gordon 2007: Juan Pablo Montoya 2008: Kyle Busch 2009: Kasey Kahne 2010: Jimmie Johnson 2011: Kurt Busch 2012: Clint Bowyer 2013: Martin Truex Jr. 2014: Carl Edwards 2015: Kyle Busch 2016: Tony Stewart 2017: Kevin Harvick 2018: Martin Truex Jr. 2019: Martin Truex Jr. 2021: Kyle Larson 2022: Daniel Suárez 2023: Martin Truex Jr. 2024: Kyle Larson

