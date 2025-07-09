NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 Prize Money: How much is the winner expected to make at Sonoma Raceway in 2025?

After the Grant Park 165, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season next heads to the Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. The season’s 20th race is expected to be full of exciting action.
The Next Gen car will run for the fourth time at the Sonoma Raceway. All drivers taking the field will be racing to win Sunday’s (July 13) 110-lap race and a big cash prize at the 1.99-mile-long road course.
The Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner will receive a huge monetary reward. In 2025, the Sonoma race boasts a total prize pool of $11,055,250. According to NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, the 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner will likely receive between eight and 10 percent of the total purse.
According to this assumption, this year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner at Sonoma Raceway will likely receive eight to 10 percent of the overall prize money of $11,055,250, which means a check of around $884,420 and $1,105,525.
Live action of the 2025 Sonoma Cup race will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN radio on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What is the prize money for Toyota/Save Mart 350 2025?
All 40 drivers participating in NASCAR’s top-tier series will compete for monetary incentives this weekend in Sonoma, California.
Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass posted on X the total prize pool that will be up for grabs this weekend in Sonoma, California. He wrote:
“Purses for all payouts, all positions for Cup and Xfinity at Sonoma. Includes contingency awards, year-end point fund contributions, all payouts for charter teams, etc.: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939”
Explore the 2025 Sonoma NASCAR Cup Series payout per position
After deducting the winner's money from the total prize money of $11,055,250, the remaining amount will be divided among the charter teams, based on their finishing positions in the race, charter status, etc.
With the start of the charter system in NASCAR, individual payouts per finishing position are no longer published.
NASCAR Cup Series action begins with practice on Saturday, July 12, at 1:35 p.m. ET and qualifying at 2:40 p.m. ET, followed by the main event on Sunday. Practice and qualifying races can be watched on truTV.
List of NASCAR Sonoma race winners
Years – Car No. – Driver
- 1989: Ricky Rudd
- 1990: Rusty Wallace
- 1991: Davey Allison
- 1992: Ernie Irvan
- 1993: Geoffrey Bodine
- 1994: Ernie Irvan
- 1995: Dale Earnhardt
- 1996: Rusty Wallace
- 1997: Mark Martin
- 1998: Jeff Gordon
- 1999: Jeff Gordon
- 2000: Jeff Gordon
- 2001: Tony Stewart
- 2002: Ricky Rudd
- 2003: Robby Gordon
- 2004: Jeff Gordon
- 2005: Tony Stewart
- 2006: Jeff Gordon
- 2007: Juan Pablo Montoya
- 2008: Kyle Busch
- 2009: Kasey Kahne
- 2010: Jimmie Johnson
- 2011: Kurt Busch
- 2012: Clint Bowyer
- 2013: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2014: Carl Edwards
- 2015: Kyle Busch
- 2016: Tony Stewart
- 2017: Kevin Harvick
- 2018: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2019: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2021: Kyle Larson
- 2022: Daniel Suárez
- 2023: Martin Truex Jr.
- 2024: Kyle Larson
