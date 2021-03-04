NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas: Ben Rhodes wins pole

The NASCAR Truck Series will return to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night March 5. Ben Rhodes, winner of the first two truck races this season, will start from pole for the Bucked Up 200.
Rhodes leads the NASCAR Truck Series points standings as well with a total of 100 points. The No. 99 driver for ThorSport Racing will have Sheldon Creed alongside him on the front row. Creed has one top-five finish so far and is third in the points standings.
John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton will make up the second row for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas.
There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series race due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will serve as the Grand Marshall for the NASCAR Truck Series race and will bring the field to life for the Bucked Up 200.
How is NASCAR Truck Series lineup determined?
Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances along with season-long results.
- 25% of driver's finish position from the last race
- 25% of car owner's finish position from the last race
- 35% points ranking for team owners
- 15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race
NASCAR Truck Series lineup at Las Vegas
1 Ben Rhodes - No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota
2 Sheldon Creed - No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet
3 John H. Nemechek - No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
4 Matt Crafton - No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota
5 Christian Eckes - No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota
6 Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7 Chandler Smith - No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
8 Derek Kraus - No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota
9 Stewart Friesen - No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
10 Carson Hocevar - No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
11 Johnny Sauter - No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota
12 Austin Wayne Self - No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet
13 Raphael Lessard - No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet
14 David Gilliland - No. 17 Team DGR Ford
15 Kris Wright - No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
16 Tyler Ankrum - No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet
17 Brett Moffitt - No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
18 Grant Enfinger - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
19 Timothy Peters - No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
20 Tate Fogleman - No. 12 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
21 Chase Purdy - No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet
22 Tanner Gray - No. 15 Team DGR Ford
23 Dawson Cram - No. 41 Cram Enterprises Chevrolet
24 Ryan Truex - No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
25 Tyler Hill - No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet
26 Danny Bohn - No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota
27 Cory Roper - No. 04 Roper Racing Ford
28 Jordan Anderson - No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
29 Kyle Busch - No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota
30 Hailie Deegan - No. 1 Team DGR Ford
31 Austin Hill - No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota
32 Zane Smith - No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet
33 Spencer Boyd - No. 20 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Jennifer Jo Cobb - No. 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet
35 Norm Benning - No. 6 Norm Benning Chevrolet
36 Conor Daly - No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
37 Jesse Iwuji - No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet
38 Bret Holmes - No. 32 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet
39 BJ McLeod - No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota
40 Parker Kligerman - No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
How to watch NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas?
The NASCAR Truck Series Bucked Up 200 will be shown on FS1 at 9 p.m. EST on Friday, March 5.
