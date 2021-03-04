NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas: Ben Rhodes wins pole

The NASCAR Truck Series will return to action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Friday night March 5. Ben Rhodes, winner of the first two truck races this season, will start from pole for the Bucked Up 200.

Rhodes leads the NASCAR Truck Series points standings as well with a total of 100 points. The No. 99 driver for ThorSport Racing will have Sheldon Creed alongside him on the front row. Creed has one top-five finish so far and is third in the points standings.

John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Crafton will make up the second row for the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas.

There will be no practice or qualifying for the NASCAR Truck Series race due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams will serve as the Grand Marshall for the NASCAR Truck Series race and will bring the field to life for the Bucked Up 200.

How is NASCAR Truck Series lineup determined?

For only the third time ever, a driver has won the opening two races in a Camping World Truck Series season.@benrhodes | @ThorSportRacing pic.twitter.com/ilaqRWDvTs — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 20, 2021

Since there is no qualifying, the lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series is determined by metrics based on individual performances along with season-long results.

25% of driver's finish position from the last race

25% of car owner's finish position from the last race

35% points ranking for team owners

15% consideration given to fastest lap since last race

NASCAR Truck Series lineup at Las Vegas

1 Ben Rhodes - No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota

2 Sheldon Creed - No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet

3 John H. Nemechek - No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

4 Matt Crafton - No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota

5 Christian Eckes - No. 98 ThorSport Racing Toyota

6 Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

7 Chandler Smith - No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

8 Derek Kraus - No. 19 McAnally Hilgemann Racing Toyota

9 Stewart Friesen - No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota

10 Carson Hocevar - No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

11 Johnny Sauter - No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota

12 Austin Wayne Self - No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet

13 Raphael Lessard - No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet

14 David Gilliland - No. 17 Team DGR Ford

15 Kris Wright - No. 02 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

16 Tyler Ankrum - No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet

17 Brett Moffitt - No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

18 Grant Enfinger - No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet

19 Timothy Peters - No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet

20 Tate Fogleman - No. 12 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

21 Chase Purdy - No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet

22 Tanner Gray - No. 15 Team DGR Ford

23 Dawson Cram - No. 41 Cram Enterprises Chevrolet

24 Ryan Truex - No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

25 Tyler Hill - No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet

26 Danny Bohn - No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota

27 Cory Roper - No. 04 Roper Racing Ford

28 Jordan Anderson - No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

29 Kyle Busch - No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

30 Hailie Deegan - No. 1 Team DGR Ford

31 Austin Hill - No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

32 Zane Smith - No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet

33 Spencer Boyd - No. 20 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

34 Jennifer Jo Cobb - No. 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing Chevrolet

35 Norm Benning - No. 6 Norm Benning Chevrolet

36 Conor Daly - No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

37 Jesse Iwuji - No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet

38 Bret Holmes - No. 32 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet

39 BJ McLeod - No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota

40 Parker Kligerman - No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet

How to watch NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas?

The NASCAR Truck Series Bucked Up 200 will be shown on FS1 at 9 p.m. EST on Friday, March 5.

Pit stall selection for NASCAR Truck Series

Truck pit stall selections for Friday at Vegas: @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/BRvkEX8Wva — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2021

