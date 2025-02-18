NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after a chaotic season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

The NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208 is the second Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (February 22) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 2:00 pm ET and broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Fr8 208 will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent asphalt quad-oval-shaped intermediate speedway. Saturday’s event will be the 17th annual Fr8 208 truck race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Fr8 208 on Saturday.

The 33 truck drivers in action include notable names like Nathan Byrd in the #02 for Young’s Motorsports, Michael McDowell in the #07 Spire Motorsports, William Sawalich in the #07 for TRICON Garage, Josh Reaume in the #07 for Reaume Brothers Racing, and Kyle Busch in the #07 for Spire Motorsports.

Keith McGee in the #22 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Bayley Currey in the #44 for Niece Motorsports, Akinori Ogata in the #63 for Akinori Performance, Luke Fenhaus in the #66 for ThorSport Racing, and Justin Carroll in the #90 for Terry Carroll Motorsports.

Spire Motorsports driver Kyle Busch won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208. As Busch is returning this year, he will be looking forward to defending his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 33 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#02 - Nathan Byrd #07 - Michael McDowell #1 - William Sawalich #2 - Josh Reaume #5 - Toni Breidinger #7 - Kyle Busch #9 - Grant Enfinger #11 - Corey Heim #13 - Jake Garcia #15 - Tanner Gray #17 - Gio Ruggiero #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #22 - Keith McGee #26 - Dawson Sutton #33 - Frankie Muniz #34 - Layne Riggs #38 - Chandler Smith #42 - Matt Mills #44 - Bayley Currey #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #52 - Stewart Friesen #63 - Akinori Ogata #66 - Luke Fenhaus #71 - Rajah Caruth #76 - Spencer Boyd #77 - Andres Perez de Lara #81 - Connor Mosack #88 - Matt Crafton #90 - Justin Carroll #91 - Jack Wood #98 - Ty Majeski #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2025, at 2 pm ET.

