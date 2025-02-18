NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Full entry list for Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 18, 2025 16:04 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Fr8 208 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208 (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, this weekend after a chaotic season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Ad

The NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208 is the second Truck Series race of the season and will be held on Saturday (February 22) at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The event will kick off at 2:00 pm ET and broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Fr8 208 will be contested over 135 laps on the 1.54-mile permanent asphalt quad-oval-shaped intermediate speedway. Saturday’s event will be the 17th annual Fr8 208 truck race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the series.

Renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2025 Fr8 208 on Saturday.

Ad

The 33 truck drivers in action include notable names like Nathan Byrd in the #02 for Young’s Motorsports, Michael McDowell in the #07 Spire Motorsports, William Sawalich in the #07 for TRICON Garage, Josh Reaume in the #07 for Reaume Brothers Racing, and Kyle Busch in the #07 for Spire Motorsports.

Keith McGee in the #22 for Reaume Brothers Racing, Bayley Currey in the #44 for Niece Motorsports, Akinori Ogata in the #63 for Akinori Performance, Luke Fenhaus in the #66 for ThorSport Racing, and Justin Carroll in the #90 for Terry Carroll Motorsports.

Ad

Spire Motorsports driver Kyle Busch won last year’s Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208. As Busch is returning this year, he will be looking forward to defending his title this Saturday.

NASCAR’s 2025 Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 full entry list

Here is a list of the 33 Truck Series drivers that will take part at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  2. #07 - Michael McDowell
  3. #1 - William Sawalich
  4. #2 - Josh Reaume
  5. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  6. #7 - Kyle Busch
  7. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  8. #11 - Corey Heim
  9. #13 - Jake Garcia
  10. #15 - Tanner Gray
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #22 - Keith McGee
  15. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  16. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs
  18. #38 - Chandler Smith
  19. #42 - Matt Mills
  20. #44 - Bayley Currey
  21. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  22. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  23. #63 - Akinori Ogata
  24. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  25. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  26. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  27. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  28. #81 - Connor Mosack
  29. #88 - Matt Crafton
  30. #90 - Justin Carroll
  31. #91 - Jack Wood
  32. #98 - Ty Majeski
  33. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2025, at 2 pm ET.

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी