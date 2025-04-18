NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 18, 2025 12:38 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series drivers odds at Rockingham (Source: Imagn)

The Black’s Tire 200 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at Rockingham Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track in Rockingham, North Carolina, features 22 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 25 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and eight degrees of banking in straights. The track, making its return to the sport since 2013, will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the third annual Black’s Tire 200 at the Rockingham Speedway.

Heading to the Rockingham Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +150 odds to win this year’s Black’s Tire 200, according to BetMGM.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs, his teammate Chandler Smith, and ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski tied for the second-highest odds at +700 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sammy Smith at +800, Kaden Honeycutt at +1400, Daniel Hemric at +1400, Rajah Caruth at +1400, Tyler Ankrum at +1400, and Brandon Jones at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Black’s Tire 200.

Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star, has the ninth-highest odds at +5000 to win Friday's Rockingham NASCAR Truck Series race. Day has signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS).

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Rockingham Speedway:

  1. Corey Heim: +150
  2. Layne Riggs: +700
  3. Chandler Smith: +700
  4. Ty Majeski: +700
  5. Sammy Smith: +800
  6. Kaden Honeycutt: +1400
  7. Daniel Hemric: +1400
  8. Rajah Caruth: +1400
  9. Tyler Ankrum: +1400
  10. Brandon Jones: +1600
  11. Grant Enfinger: +1800
  12. Ben Rhodes: +3000
  13. Parker Kligerman: +4000
  14. Corey Day: +5000
  15. Stewart Friesen: +5000
  16. Matt Crafton: +8000
  17. Tanner Gray: +8000
  18. Jake Garcia: +8000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +10000
  20. Connor Mosaic: +10000
  21. Bayley Currey: +10000
  22. Matt Mills: +20000
  23. Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
  24. Jack Wood: +35000
  25. Luke Fenhaus: +35000
  26. Dawson Sutton: +35000
  27. Toni Breidinger: +75000
  28. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  30. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  31. Cody Dennison: +100000
  32. Justin Carroll: +100000
  33. Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
  34. Norm Benning: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 188-mile Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
