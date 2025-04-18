NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

The Black’s Tire 200 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at Rockingham Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track in Rockingham, North Carolina, features 22 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 25 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and eight degrees of banking in straights. The track, making its return to the sport since 2013, will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the third annual Black’s Tire 200 at the Rockingham Speedway.

Heading to the Rockingham Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +150 odds to win this year’s Black’s Tire 200, according to BetMGM.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs, his teammate Chandler Smith, and ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski tied for the second-highest odds at +700 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Sammy Smith at +800, Kaden Honeycutt at +1400, Daniel Hemric at +1400, Rajah Caruth at +1400, Tyler Ankrum at +1400, and Brandon Jones at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Black’s Tire 200.

Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star, has the ninth-highest odds at +5000 to win Friday's Rockingham NASCAR Truck Series race. Day has signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS).

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Rockingham Speedway:

Corey Heim: +150 Layne Riggs: +700 Chandler Smith: +700 Ty Majeski: +700 Sammy Smith: +800 Kaden Honeycutt: +1400 Daniel Hemric: +1400 Rajah Caruth: +1400 Tyler Ankrum: +1400 Brandon Jones: +1600 Grant Enfinger: +1800 Ben Rhodes: +3000 Parker Kligerman: +4000 Corey Day: +5000 Stewart Friesen: +5000 Matt Crafton: +8000 Tanner Gray: +8000 Jake Garcia: +8000 Gio Ruggiero: +10000 Connor Mosaic: +10000 Bayley Currey: +10000 Matt Mills: +20000 Andres Perez de Lara: +25000 Jack Wood: +35000 Luke Fenhaus: +35000 Dawson Sutton: +35000 Toni Breidinger: +75000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Nathan Byrd: +100000 Cody Dennison: +100000 Justin Carroll: +100000 Stephen Mallozzi: +100000 Norm Benning: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 188-mile Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

