NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

The Black’s Tire 200 marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at Rockingham Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.
The 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track in Rockingham, North Carolina, features 22 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 25 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4, and eight degrees of banking in straights. The track, making its return to the sport since 2013, will also host the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the third annual Black’s Tire 200 at the Rockingham Speedway.
Heading to the Rockingham Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +150 odds to win this year’s Black’s Tire 200, according to BetMGM.
Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs, his teammate Chandler Smith, and ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski tied for the second-highest odds at +700 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Sammy Smith at +800, Kaden Honeycutt at +1400, Daniel Hemric at +1400, Rajah Caruth at +1400, Tyler Ankrum at +1400, and Brandon Jones at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Black’s Tire 200.
Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star, has the ninth-highest odds at +5000 to win Friday's Rockingham NASCAR Truck Series race. Day has signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS).
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Rockingham Speedway:
- Corey Heim: +150
- Layne Riggs: +700
- Chandler Smith: +700
- Ty Majeski: +700
- Sammy Smith: +800
- Kaden Honeycutt: +1400
- Daniel Hemric: +1400
- Rajah Caruth: +1400
- Tyler Ankrum: +1400
- Brandon Jones: +1600
- Grant Enfinger: +1800
- Ben Rhodes: +3000
- Parker Kligerman: +4000
- Corey Day: +5000
- Stewart Friesen: +5000
- Matt Crafton: +8000
- Tanner Gray: +8000
- Jake Garcia: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Connor Mosaic: +10000
- Bayley Currey: +10000
- Matt Mills: +20000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
- Jack Wood: +35000
- Luke Fenhaus: +35000
- Dawson Sutton: +35000
- Toni Breidinger: +75000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +100000
- Justin Carroll: +100000
- Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
- Norm Benning: +100000
The live telecast of Friday’s 188-mile Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.