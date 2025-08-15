NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

Modified Aug 15, 2025 18:27 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Clean Harbors 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

The Eero 250 marks the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, August 15, at Richmond Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 0.75-mile-short track in Richmond, Virginia, features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Thirty-seven drivers have entered 36 spots for the 17th edition of the Eero 250.

Trending

Heading to the Richmond Raceway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite at +275 odds to win this year’s Eero 250, according to BetMGM. Heim is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with six wins and 792 points this season.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs has the second-highest odds at +325 to win this Friday’s Truck Series race.

They are followed by Chandler Smith at +375, Christian Eckes at +450, and the defending series champion and the defending winner of the event, Ty Majeski, at +550. They are in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series Eero 250.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-best winning odds at +1300.McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +1400.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. Corey Heim: +275
  2. Layne Riggs: +325
  3. Chandler Smith: +375
  4. Christian Eckes: +450
  5. Ty Majeski: +550
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1300
  7. Daniel Hemric: +1400
  8. Sammy Smith: +1600
  9. Corey LaJoie: +2000
  10. Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  12. Carson Kvapil: +300
  13. Rajah Caruth: +4000
  14. Ben Rhodes: +4000
  15. Jake Garcia: +8000
  16. Tanner Gray: +8000
  17. Connor Mosack: +10000
  18. Brent Crews: +10000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +12500
  20. Andres Perez de Lara: +15000
  21. Luke Fenhaus: +15000
  22. Bayley Currey: +15000
  23. Matt Crafton: +25000
  24. Matt Mills: +35000
  25. Matthew Gould: +75000
  26. Dawson Sutton: +75000
  27. Toni Breidinger: +200000
  28. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  30. Ryan Roulette: +200000
  31. Caleb Costener: +200000
  32. Patrick Staropoli: +200000
  33. Clayton Green: +200000
  34. Stephen Mallozzi: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 187.50-mile Truck Series Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

