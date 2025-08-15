NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway

The Eero 250 marks the 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, August 15, at Richmond Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 p.m. ET.The 0.75-mile-short track in Richmond, Virginia, features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Thirty-seven drivers have entered 36 spots for the 17th edition of the Eero 250.Heading to the Richmond Raceway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite at +275 odds to win this year’s Eero 250, according to BetMGM. Heim is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with six wins and 792 points this season.Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs has the second-highest odds at +325 to win this Friday’s Truck Series race.They are followed by Chandler Smith at +375, Christian Eckes at +450, and the defending series champion and the defending winner of the event, Ty Majeski, at +550. They are in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series Eero 250.CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-best winning odds at +1300.McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +1400.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Eero 250 at Richmond RacewayHere's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Richmond Raceway:Corey Heim: +275Layne Riggs: +325Chandler Smith: +375Christian Eckes: +450Ty Majeski: +550Grant Enfinger: +1300Daniel Hemric: +1400Sammy Smith: +1600Corey LaJoie: +2000Kaden Honeycutt: +2000Tyler Ankrum: +2500Carson Kvapil: +300Rajah Caruth: +4000Ben Rhodes: +4000Jake Garcia: +8000Tanner Gray: +8000Connor Mosack: +10000Brent Crews: +10000Gio Ruggiero: +12500Andres Perez de Lara: +15000Luke Fenhaus: +15000Bayley Currey: +15000Matt Crafton: +25000Matt Mills: +35000Matthew Gould: +75000Dawson Sutton: +75000Toni Breidinger: +200000Frankie Muniz: +200000Spencer Boyd: +200000Ryan Roulette: +200000Caleb Costener: +200000Patrick Staropoli: +200000Clayton Green: +200000Stephen Mallozzi: +200000The live telecast of Friday’s 187.50-mile Truck Series Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.