NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni

Modified May 10, 2025 15:35 GMT

By Yash Soni
Modified May 10, 2025 15:35 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The Heart of Health Care 200 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at Kansas Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:52 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track in Kansas City, Kansas, features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series. 31 drivers have entered 31 spots for the 25th annual Heart of Health Care 200 at the Kansas Speedway.

Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +160 odds to win this year’s Heart of Health Care 200, according to BetMGM. Heim, who is a defending winner of the event, has had an impressive season so far with three wins in eight races and will look to claim his fourth victory of the season.

Spire Motorsports driver William Byron has the second-highest odds at +210 to win this Saturday’s Truck race.

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +700, Carson Hocevar at +700, Chandler Smith at +1200, the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +1600, and Daniel Hemric at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-highest winning odds at +2000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 31 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. Corey Heim: +160
  2. William Byron: +210
  3. Layne Riggs: +700
  4. Carson Hocevar: +700
  5. Chandler Smith: +1200
  6. Ty Majeski: +1600
  7. Daniel Hemric: +1600
  8. Grant Enfinger: +2000
  9. Rajah Caruth: +2000
  10. Tyler Ankrum: +2000
  11. Brandon Jones: +2500
  12. Kaden Honeycutt: +2500
  13. Tanner Gray: +5000
  14. Ben Rhodes: +6000
  15. Jake Garcia: +6000
  16. Bayley Currey: +8000
  17. Stewart Friesen: +8000
  18. Matt Crafton: +8000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +10000
  21. Jack Wood: +15000
  22. Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
  23. Matt Mills: +50000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  25. Luke Baldwin: +100000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +200000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  28. Nathan Byrd: +200000
  29. Cody Dennison: +200000
  30. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  31. Morgan Baird: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 201-mile Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

