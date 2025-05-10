NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway

The Heart of Health Care 200 marks the ninth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at Kansas Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:52 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track in Kansas City, Kansas, features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup and Truck Series. 31 drivers have entered 31 spots for the 25th annual Heart of Health Care 200 at the Kansas Speedway.
Heading to the Kansas Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +160 odds to win this year’s Heart of Health Care 200, according to BetMGM. Heim, who is a defending winner of the event, has had an impressive season so far with three wins in eight races and will look to claim his fourth victory of the season.
Spire Motorsports driver William Byron has the second-highest odds at +210 to win this Saturday’s Truck race.
They are followed by Layne Riggs at +700, Carson Hocevar at +700, Chandler Smith at +1200, the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +1600, and Daniel Hemric at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200.
CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-highest winning odds at +2000.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 31 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the Kansas Speedway:
- Corey Heim: +160
- William Byron: +210
- Layne Riggs: +700
- Carson Hocevar: +700
- Chandler Smith: +1200
- Ty Majeski: +1600
- Daniel Hemric: +1600
- Grant Enfinger: +2000
- Rajah Caruth: +2000
- Tyler Ankrum: +2000
- Brandon Jones: +2500
- Kaden Honeycutt: +2500
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Ben Rhodes: +6000
- Jake Garcia: +6000
- Bayley Currey: +8000
- Stewart Friesen: +8000
- Matt Crafton: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Connor Mosack: +10000
- Jack Wood: +15000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
- Matt Mills: +50000
- Dawson Sutton: +50000
- Luke Baldwin: +100000
- Toni Breidinger: +200000
- Frankie Muniz: +200000
- Nathan Byrd: +200000
- Cody Dennison: +200000
- Spencer Boyd: +200000
- Morgan Baird: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 201-mile Truck Series Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.