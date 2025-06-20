NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

The MillerTech Battery 200 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, June 20, at Pocono Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.
The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, features 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.
34 drivers have entered 34 spots for the 15th annual MillerTech Battery 200 at the Pocono Raceway.
Heading to the Pocono Raceway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +100 odds to win this year’s MillerTech Battery 200, according to BetMGM.
NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Carson Hocevar has the second-highest odds at +300 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will be his fourth appearance in the series this season after his win at Kansas Speedway.
They are followed by Layne Riggs at +625, Chandler Smith at +1000, and Kaden Honeycutt at +1200 in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200.
CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-best winning odds at +1700. Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2000.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway
Here's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Pocono Raceway:
- Corey Heim: +100
- Carson Hocevar: +300
- Layne Riggs: +625
- Chandler Smith: +1000
- Kaden Honeycutt: +1200
- Grant Enfinger: +1700
- Rajah Caruth: +2000
- Ty Majeski: +2000
- Daniel Hemric: +2500
- Tyler Ankrum: +3000
- Brandon Jones: +3000
- Jake Garcia: +5000
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Ben Rhodes: +5000
- Stewart Friesen: +5000
- Gio Ruggiero: +5000
- Conner Jones: +10000
- Patrick Emerling: +10000
- Matt Crafton: +10000
- Connor Mosack: +10000
- Matt Mills: +10000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +10000
- Jack Wood: +25000
- Dawson Sutton: +25000
- Luke Baldwin: +25000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Clayton Green: +100000
- Norm Benning: +100000
- Bryant Dauzat: +100000
- Tyler Tomassi: +100000
The live telecast of Friday’s 200-mile Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
