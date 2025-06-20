NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 20, 2025 17:57 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series odds at Pocono (Source: Imagn)

The MillerTech Battery 200 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, June 20, at Pocono Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, features 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

34 drivers have entered 34 spots for the 15th annual MillerTech Battery 200 at the Pocono Raceway.

Heading to the Pocono Raceway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +100 odds to win this year’s MillerTech Battery 200, according to BetMGM.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Carson Hocevar has the second-highest odds at +300 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will be his fourth appearance in the series this season after his win at Kansas Speedway.

Ad

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +625, Chandler Smith at +1000, and Kaden Honeycutt at +1200 in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200.

Ad

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-best winning odds at +1700. Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. Corey Heim: +100
  2. Carson Hocevar: +300
  3. Layne Riggs: +625
  4. Chandler Smith: +1000
  5. Kaden Honeycutt: +1200
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1700
  7. Rajah Caruth: +2000
  8. Ty Majeski: +2000
  9. Daniel Hemric: +2500
  10. Tyler Ankrum: +3000
  11. Brandon Jones: +3000
  12. Jake Garcia: +5000
  13. Tanner Gray: +5000
  14. Ben Rhodes: +5000
  15. Stewart Friesen: +5000
  16. Gio Ruggiero: +5000
  17. Conner Jones: +10000
  18. Patrick Emerling: +10000
  19. Matt Crafton: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +10000
  21. Matt Mills: +10000
  22. Andres Perez de Lara: +10000
  23. Jack Wood: +25000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +25000
  25. Luke Baldwin: +25000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  28. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  29. Cody Dennison: +100000
  30. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  31. Clayton Green: +100000
  32. Norm Benning: +100000
  33. Bryant Dauzat: +100000
  34. Tyler Tomassi: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 200-mile Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

Quick Links

