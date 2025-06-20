NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

The MillerTech Battery 200 marks the 14th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, June 20, at Pocono Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 5 pm ET.

Ad

The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania, features 14 degrees of banking in turn 1, nine degrees of banking in turn 2, and six degrees of banking in turn 3. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

34 drivers have entered 34 spots for the 15th annual MillerTech Battery 200 at the Pocono Raceway.

Heading to the Pocono Raceway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +100 odds to win this year’s MillerTech Battery 200, according to BetMGM.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Carson Hocevar has the second-highest odds at +300 to win this Friday’s Truck race. This will be his fourth appearance in the series this season after his win at Kansas Speedway.

Ad

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +625, Chandler Smith at +1000, and Kaden Honeycutt at +1200 in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200.

Expand Tweet

Ad

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-best winning odds at +1700. Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Pocono Raceway:

Corey Heim: +100 Carson Hocevar: +300 Layne Riggs: +625 Chandler Smith: +1000 Kaden Honeycutt: +1200 Grant Enfinger: +1700 Rajah Caruth: +2000 Ty Majeski: +2000 Daniel Hemric: +2500 Tyler Ankrum: +3000 Brandon Jones: +3000 Jake Garcia: +5000 Tanner Gray: +5000 Ben Rhodes: +5000 Stewart Friesen: +5000 Gio Ruggiero: +5000 Conner Jones: +10000 Patrick Emerling: +10000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Connor Mosack: +10000 Matt Mills: +10000 Andres Perez de Lara: +10000 Jack Wood: +25000 Dawson Sutton: +25000 Luke Baldwin: +25000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Nathan Byrd: +100000 Cody Dennison: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Clayton Green: +100000 Norm Benning: +100000 Bryant Dauzat: +100000 Tyler Tomassi: +100000

The live telecast of Friday’s 200-mile Truck Series MillerTech Battery 200 at Pocono Raceway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.