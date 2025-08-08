NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Mission 176 at The Glen marks the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, August 8, at Watkins Glen International, and the green flag will drop at 5 p.m. ET.The 2.45-mile-long road course in Watkins Glen, New York, features seven turns. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series. Thirty-six drivers have entered 36 spots for the seventh edition of Mission 176 at The Glen.Heading to the Watkins Glen International, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch is the favorite, per the odds table at +110 odds to win this year’s Mission 176 at The Glen, according to BetMGM.Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the second-highest odds at +325 to win this Friday’s Truck Series race. He is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with five wins and 735 points this season.NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Christopher Bell at +450, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch at +600, and RFK Racing Cup driver Chris Buescher at +650 are in the top seven best odds to win the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen.Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain has the sixth-best winning odds at +1100. Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2500.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen InternationalHere's a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Watkins Glen International:Connor Zilisch: +110Corey Heim: +325Christopher Bell: +450Kyle Busch: +600Chris Buescher: +650Ross Chastain: +1100Layne Riggs: +2500Ty Majeski: +4000Chandler Smith: +5000Daniel Hemric: +5000Brent Crews: +5000Ben Rhodes: +5000Tyler Ankrum: +6000Connor Mosack: +6000Sammy Smith: +6000Grant Enfinger: +10000Parker Kligerman: +12500Rajah Caruth: +15000William Sawalich: +15000Gio Ruggiero: +15000Tanner Gray: +25000Andres Perez de Lara: +25000Jake Garcia: +35000Matt Crafton: +50000Gian Buffomante: +50000Matt Mills: +75000Jack Wood: +75000Derek White: +100000Wesley Slimp: +100000Dawson Sutton: +200000William Lambros: +200000Timmy Hill: +200000Toni Breidinger: +200000Frankie Muniz: +200000Spencer Boyd: +200000The live telecast of Friday’s 176.6-mile Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.