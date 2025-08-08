  • NASCAR
NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 08, 2025 16:01 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Watkins Glen (Source: Imagn)

The Mission 176 at The Glen marks the 17th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, August 8, at Watkins Glen International, and the green flag will drop at 5 p.m. ET.

The 2.45-mile-long road course in Watkins Glen, New York, features seven turns. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and ARCA Menards Series. Thirty-six drivers have entered 36 spots for the seventh edition of Mission 176 at The Glen.

Heading to the Watkins Glen International, JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch is the favorite, per the odds table at +110 odds to win this year’s Mission 176 at The Glen, according to BetMGM.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the second-highest odds at +325 to win this Friday’s Truck Series race. He is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with five wins and 735 points this season.

NASCAR Cup Series regular driver Christopher Bell at +450, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch at +600, and RFK Racing Cup driver Chris Buescher at +650 are in the top seven best odds to win the Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen.

Cup Series regular driver Ross Chastain has the sixth-best winning odds at +1100. Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2500.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

Here's a look at the odds for all 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Watkins Glen International:

  1. Connor Zilisch: +110
  2. Corey Heim: +325
  3. Christopher Bell: +450
  4. Kyle Busch: +600
  5. Chris Buescher: +650
  6. Ross Chastain: +1100
  7. Layne Riggs: +2500
  8. Ty Majeski: +4000
  9. Chandler Smith: +5000
  10. Daniel Hemric: +5000
  11. Brent Crews: +5000
  12. Ben Rhodes: +5000
  13. Tyler Ankrum: +6000
  14. Connor Mosack: +6000
  15. Sammy Smith: +6000
  16. Grant Enfinger: +10000
  17. Parker Kligerman: +12500
  18. Rajah Caruth: +15000
  19. William Sawalich: +15000
  20. Gio Ruggiero: +15000
  21. Tanner Gray: +25000
  22. Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
  23. Jake Garcia: +35000
  24. Matt Crafton: +50000
  25. Gian Buffomante: +50000
  26. Matt Mills: +75000
  27. Jack Wood: +75000
  28. Derek White: +100000
  29. Wesley Slimp: +100000
  30. Dawson Sutton: +200000
  31. William Lambros: +200000
  32. Timmy Hill: +200000
  33. Toni Breidinger: +200000
  34. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  35. Spencer Boyd: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 176.6-mile Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
