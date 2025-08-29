NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

The Sober or Slammer 200 marks the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 30, at Darlington Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 12 pm ET.The 1.366-mile-long track in Darlington, South Carolina, features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. A total of 36 drivers have entered for 36 spots for the 13th edition of the Sober or Slammer 200.Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite at +110 odds to win this year’s Sober or Slammer 200, according to BetMGM. Heim is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with seven wins and 2065 points to his name.Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs has the second-highest odds at +400 to win this first Truck Series playoff race of the season.They are followed by Chandler Smith at +650, Kaden Honeycutt at +800, and the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +1200. They are in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200.CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-best winning odds at +1400. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +1400.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington RacewayHere's a look at the odds for the top 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Darlington Raceway:Corey Heim: +110Layne Riggs: +400Chandler Smith: +650Kaden Honeycutt: +800Ty Majeski: +1200Grant Enfinger: +1400Daniel Hemric: +2000Corey LaJoie: +2000Rajah Caruth: +2000Trevor Bayne: +2000Tyler Ankrum: +2500Ben Rhodes: +3000Jake Garcia: +3000Corey Day: +3500Bayley Currey: +5000Gio Ruggiero: +5000Tanner Gray: +6000Matt Crafton: +6000Connor Mosack: +10000Jack Wood: +12500Matt Mills: +12500Dawson Sutton: +12500Andres Perez de Lara: +12500Timmy Hill: +50000Stefan Parsons: +50000Toni Breidinger: +200000Frankie Muniz: +200000Spencer Boyd: +200000Nathan Byrd: +200000Mason Maggio: +200000Caleb Costner: +200000Stephen Mallozzi: +200000The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.