NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 29, 2025 16:21 GMT
NASCAR: In It To Win It 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Darlington (Source: Imagn)

The Sober or Slammer 200 marks the 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 30, at Darlington Raceway, and the green flag will drop at 12 pm ET.

The 1.366-mile-long track in Darlington, South Carolina, features 25 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, three degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. A total of 36 drivers have entered for 36 spots for the 13th edition of the Sober or Slammer 200.

Heading to the Darlington Raceway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite at +110 odds to win this year’s Sober or Slammer 200, according to BetMGM. Heim is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with seven wins and 2065 points to his name.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs has the second-highest odds at +400 to win this first Truck Series playoff race of the season.

They are followed by Chandler Smith at +650, Kaden Honeycutt at +800, and the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +1200. They are in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200.

CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the sixth-best winning odds at +1400. McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Daniel Hemric is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +1400.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway

Here's a look at the odds for the top 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. Corey Heim: +110
  2. Layne Riggs: +400
  3. Chandler Smith: +650
  4. Kaden Honeycutt: +800
  5. Ty Majeski: +1200
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1400
  7. Daniel Hemric: +2000
  8. Corey LaJoie: +2000
  9. Rajah Caruth: +2000
  10. Trevor Bayne: +2000
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  12. Ben Rhodes: +3000
  13. Jake Garcia: +3000
  14. Corey Day: +3500
  15. Bayley Currey: +5000
  16. Gio Ruggiero: +5000
  17. Tanner Gray: +6000
  18. Matt Crafton: +6000
  19. Connor Mosack: +10000
  20. Jack Wood: +12500
  21. Matt Mills: +12500
  22. Dawson Sutton: +12500
  23. Andres Perez de Lara: +12500
  24. Timmy Hill: +50000
  25. Stefan Parsons: +50000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +200000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  28. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  29. Nathan Byrd: +200000
  30. Mason Maggio: +200000
  31. Caleb Costner: +200000
  32. Stephen Mallozzi: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 200-mile Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
