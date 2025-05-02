NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

The SpeedyCash.com 250 marks the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 2, at Texas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 8:22 pm ET.
The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track in Fort Worth, Texas, features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. 32 drivers have entered 32 spots for the 27th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +160 odds to win this year’s SpeedyCash.com 250, according to BetMGM. Heim has had an impressive season so far with two wins in seven races.
Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar has the second-highest odds at +300 odds to win this Friday’s Truck race. Hocevar won this event in 2023.
They are followed by Nick Sanchez at +325, Chandler Smith at +800, and Layne Riggs at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250.
ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win Friday’s Texas NASCAR Truck Series race. CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the seventh-highest winning odds at +18000.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 32 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Texas Motor Speedway:
- Corey Heim: +160
- Carson Hocevar: +300
- Nick Sanchez: +325
- Chandler Smith: +800
- Layne Riggs: +900
- Ty Majeski: +1200
- Grant Enfinger: +1800
- Daniel Hemric: +2000
- Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
- Rajah Caruth: +2200
- Tyler Ankrum: +2200
- Brandon Jones: +3000
- Stewart Friesen: +4000
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Bayley Currey: +6000
- Ben Rhodes: +6000
- Jake Garcia: +6000
- Connor Mosack: +8000
- Gio Ruggiero: +10000
- Matt Crafton: +10000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +20000
- Jack Wood: +25000
- Luke Fenhaus: +25000
- Matt Mills: +25000
- Dawson Sutton: +35000
- Toni Breidinger: +35000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +200000
- Spencer Boyd: +200000
- Stefan Parsons: +200000
- Josh Reaume: +200000
The live telecast of Friday’s 250-mile Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.