NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 02, 2025 16:51 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas (Source: Imagn)

The SpeedyCash.com 250 marks the eighth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 2, at Texas Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 8:22 pm ET.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track in Fort Worth, Texas, features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. 32 drivers have entered 32 spots for the 27th annual SpeedyCash.com 250 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Texas Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite, per the odds table, at +160 odds to win this year’s SpeedyCash.com 250, according to BetMGM. Heim has had an impressive season so far with two wins in seven races.

Spire Motorsports driver Carson Hocevar has the second-highest odds at +300 odds to win this Friday’s Truck race. Hocevar won this event in 2023.

They are followed by Nick Sanchez at +325, Chandler Smith at +800, and Layne Riggs at +900 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250.

ThorSport Racing driver Ty Majeski has the sixth-highest odds at +1200 to win Friday’s Texas NASCAR Truck Series race. CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger has the seventh-highest winning odds at +18000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 32 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. Corey Heim: +160
  2. Carson Hocevar: +300
  3. Nick Sanchez: +325
  4. Chandler Smith: +800
  5. Layne Riggs: +900
  6. Ty Majeski: +1200
  7. Grant Enfinger: +1800
  8. Daniel Hemric: +2000
  9. Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
  10. Rajah Caruth: +2200
  11. Tyler Ankrum: +2200
  12. Brandon Jones: +3000
  13. Stewart Friesen: +4000
  14. Tanner Gray: +5000
  15. Bayley Currey: +6000
  16. Ben Rhodes: +6000
  17. Jake Garcia: +6000
  18. Connor Mosack: +8000
  19. Gio Ruggiero: +10000
  20. Matt Crafton: +10000
  21. Andres Perez de Lara: +20000
  22. Jack Wood: +25000
  23. Luke Fenhaus: +25000
  24. Matt Mills: +25000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +35000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +35000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  28. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  29. Cody Dennison: +200000
  30. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  31. Stefan Parsons: +200000
  32. Josh Reaume: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 250-mile Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

