NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Team EJP 175 marks the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 12 p.m. ET.

The 1.058-mile-long track in Loudon, New Hampshire, features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. A total of 36 drivers have entered for 36 spots for the 22nd edition of the Team EJP 175.

Heading to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite at +175 odds to win this year’s Team EJP 175, according to BetMGM. Heim is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with a series-high eight wins and 2177 points to his name.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs has the second-highest odds at +250 to win the back-to-back Truck Series playoff race of the season.

They are followed by Chandler Smith at +450, the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +550, Christian Eckes at +550, and Daniel Hemric at +1400. They are in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series Team EJP 175.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum has the sixth-best winning odds at +1600. CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2000.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for the top 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

Corey Heim: +175 Layne Riggs: +250 Chandler Smith: +450 Ty Majeski: +550 Christian Eckes: +550 Daniel Hemric: +1400 Tyler Ankrum: +1600 Grant Enfinger: +2000 Kaden Honeycutt: +2000 Rajah Caruth: +2500 Corey LaJoie: +2500 Ben Rhodes: +4000 Jake Garcia: +5000 Gio Ruggiero: +6000 Tanner Gray: +6000 Patrick Emerling: +8000 Brent Crews: +10000 Bayley Currey: +10000 Matt Crafton: +10000 Connor Mosack: +15000 Jack Wood: +20000 Matt Mills: +20000 Michael Christopher Jr.: +20000 Conner Jones: +30000 Dawson Sutton: +30000 Andres Perez de Lara: +50000 Tyler Tomassi: +100000 Mason Massey: +100000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Caleb Costner: +100000 Stephen Mallozzi: +100000 Blake Lothian: +100000 Derek White: +100000 Norm Benning: +100000 Jayson Alexander: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 175-mile Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

