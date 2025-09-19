  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 19, 2025 20:24 GMT
NASCAR: UNOH 175 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Team EJP 175 marks the 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 20, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 12 p.m. ET.

Ad

The 1.058-mile-long track in Loudon, New Hampshire, features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. A total of 36 drivers have entered for 36 spots for the 22nd edition of the Team EJP 175.

Heading to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim is the favorite at +175 odds to win this year’s Team EJP 175, according to BetMGM. Heim is leading the 2025 Truck Series standings with a series-high eight wins and 2177 points to his name.

Ad
Trending

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs has the second-highest odds at +250 to win the back-to-back Truck Series playoff race of the season.

They are followed by Chandler Smith at +450, the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +550, Christian Eckes at +550, and Daniel Hemric at +1400. They are in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series Team EJP 175.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum has the sixth-best winning odds at +1600. CR7 Motorsports driver Grant Enfinger is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2000.

Ad

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for the top 36 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

  1. Corey Heim: +175
  2. Layne Riggs: +250
  3. Chandler Smith: +450
  4. Ty Majeski: +550
  5. Christian Eckes: +550
  6. Daniel Hemric: +1400
  7. Tyler Ankrum: +1600
  8. Grant Enfinger: +2000
  9. Kaden Honeycutt: +2000
  10. Rajah Caruth: +2500
  11. Corey LaJoie: +2500
  12. Ben Rhodes: +4000
  13. Jake Garcia: +5000
  14. Gio Ruggiero: +6000
  15. Tanner Gray: +6000
  16. Patrick Emerling: +8000
  17. Brent Crews: +10000
  18. Bayley Currey: +10000
  19. Matt Crafton: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +15000
  21. Jack Wood: +20000
  22. Matt Mills: +20000
  23. Michael Christopher Jr.: +20000
  24. Conner Jones: +30000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +30000
  26. Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
  27. Tyler Tomassi: +100000
  28. Mason Massey: +100000
  29. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  30. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  31. Caleb Costner: +100000
  32. Stephen Mallozzi: +100000
  33. Blake Lothian: +100000
  34. Derek White: +100000
  35. Norm Benning: +100000
  36. Jayson Alexander: +100000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 175-mile Truck Series Team EJP 175 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications