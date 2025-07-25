NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 25, 2025 16:12 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (Source: Imagn)

The TSport 200 marks the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, June 25, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and the green flag will drop at 8 pm ET.

The 0.686-mile-long oval track in Brownsburg, Indiana, features 12 degrees of banking in all four turns. The track will also host the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series.

34 drivers have entered 34 spots for the fourth annual TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Heading to the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s TSport 200, according to BetMGM. Majeski has won two consecutive races at this track.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Friday’s Truck Series race. This will be his fourth appearance in the series this season after his win at Kansas Speedway.

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +400, Chandler Smith at +600, Daniel Hemric at +600, Grant Enfinger at +1200, and Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series TSport 200.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum has the sixth-best winning odds at +1500. Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2500.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Here's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

  1. Ty Majeski: +175
  2. Corey Heim: +225
  3. Layne Riggs: +400
  4. Chandler Smith: +600
  5. Daniel Hemric: +600
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1200
  7. Ross Chastain: +1200
  8. Tyler Ankrum: +1500
  9. Kaden Honeycutt: +2500
  10. Brenden Queen: +2500
  11. Rajah Caruth: +3000
  12. Ben Rhodes: +4000
  13. Jake Garcia: +4000
  14. Gio Ruggiero: +8000
  15. Luke Fenhaus: +8000
  16. Corey Day: +8000
  17. Brent Crews: +8000
  18. Stewart Friesen: +10000
  19. Tanner Gray: +10000
  20. Connor Mosack: +20000
  21. Jack Wood: +25000
  22. Andres Perez de Lara: +25000
  23. Matt Crafton: +25000
  24. Matt Mills: +25000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +200000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  28. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  29. Jayson Alexander: +200000
  30. Jordan Anderson: +200000
  31. Greg Van Alst: +200000
  32. Alan Waller: +200000
  33. Norm Benning: +200000
  34. Cody Dennison: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 137.2-mile Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

More from Sportskeeda
