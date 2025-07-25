NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

The TSport 200 marks the 16th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is set to take place on Friday, June 25, at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and the green flag will drop at 8 pm ET.The 0.686-mile-long oval track in Brownsburg, Indiana, features 12 degrees of banking in all four turns. The track will also host the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series.34 drivers have entered 34 spots for the fourth annual TSport 200 at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.Heading to the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the defending NASCAR Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, is the favorite, per the odds table, at +175 odds to win this year’s TSport 200, according to BetMGM. Majeski has won two consecutive races at this track.Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Friday’s Truck Series race. This will be his fourth appearance in the series this season after his win at Kansas Speedway.They are followed by Layne Riggs at +400, Chandler Smith at +600, Daniel Hemric at +600, Grant Enfinger at +1200, and Ross Chastain at +1200 in the top five best odds to win the Truck Series TSport 200.McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Tyler Ankrum has the sixth-best winning odds at +1500. Niece Motorsports driver Kaden Honeycutt is ranked seventh on the odds list, with +2500.Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway ParkHere's a look at the odds for all 34 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:Ty Majeski: +175Corey Heim: +225Layne Riggs: +400Chandler Smith: +600Daniel Hemric: +600Grant Enfinger: +1200Ross Chastain: +1200Tyler Ankrum: +1500Kaden Honeycutt: +2500Brenden Queen: +2500Rajah Caruth: +3000Ben Rhodes: +4000Jake Garcia: +4000Gio Ruggiero: +8000Luke Fenhaus: +8000Corey Day: +8000Brent Crews: +8000Stewart Friesen: +10000Tanner Gray: +10000Connor Mosack: +20000Jack Wood: +25000Andres Perez de Lara: +25000Matt Crafton: +25000Matt Mills: +25000Dawson Sutton: +50000Toni Breidinger: +200000Frankie Muniz: +200000Spencer Boyd: +200000Jayson Alexander: +200000Jordan Anderson: +200000Greg Van Alst: +200000Alan Waller: +200000Norm Benning: +200000Cody Dennison: +200000The live telecast of Friday’s 137.2-mile Truck Series TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.