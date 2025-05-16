NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The Window World 250 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 1:30 pm ET.
The 0.625-mile short oval track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of straights. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event, the All-Star Race. 35 drivers have entered 35 spots for the third annual Window World 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Heading to the North Wilkesboro Speedway, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite, per the odds table, at +160 odds to win this year’s Window World 250, according to BetMGM. This will mark Busch’s second appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.
Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Saturday’s Truck race. He is a defending winner of the event and has had an impressive season so far with three wins in nine races this season.
They are followed by Layne Riggs at +650, the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +900, and Chandler Smith at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Window World 250.
The full-time active Xfinity Series Sammy Smith, who is making his season’s second start in the series, has the sixth-highest winning odds at +1500.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:
- Kyle Busch: +160
- Corey Heim: +225
- Layne Riggs: +650
- Ty Majeski: +900
- Chandler Smith: +1100
- Sammy Smith: +1500
- Grant Enfinger: +2000
- Daniel Hemric: +2000
- Tyler Ankrum: +2500
- Kaden Honeycutt: +3000
- Brent Crews: +3000
- Jake Garcia: +3000
- Rajah Caruth: +3500
- Ben Rhodes: +4000
- Tanner Gray: +5000
- Gio Ruggiero: +6000
- Stewart Friesen: +8000
- Matt Crafton: +8000
- Connor Mosack: +10000
- Jack Wood: +25000
- Conner Jones: +30000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
- Luke Baldwin: +50000
- Matt Mills: +50000
- Dawson Sutton: +50000
- Jayson Alexander: +100000
- Alan Waller: +100000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Ryan Roulette: +100000
- Morgen Baird: +100000
- Justin Carroll: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +200000
- Norm Benning: +200000
The live telecast of Saturday’s 156.25-mile Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.
