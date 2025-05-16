NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The Window World 250 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 1:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 0.625-mile short oval track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of straights. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event, the All-Star Race. 35 drivers have entered 35 spots for the third annual Window World 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the North Wilkesboro Speedway, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite, per the odds table, at +160 odds to win this year’s Window World 250, according to BetMGM. This will mark Busch’s second appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Saturday’s Truck race. He is a defending winner of the event and has had an impressive season so far with three wins in nine races this season.

Ad

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +650, the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +900, and Chandler Smith at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Window World 250.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The full-time active Xfinity Series Sammy Smith, who is making his season’s second start in the series, has the sixth-highest winning odds at +1500.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Kyle Busch: +160 Corey Heim: +225 Layne Riggs: +650 Ty Majeski: +900 Chandler Smith: +1100 Sammy Smith: +1500 Grant Enfinger: +2000 Daniel Hemric: +2000 Tyler Ankrum: +2500 Kaden Honeycutt: +3000 Brent Crews: +3000 Jake Garcia: +3000 Rajah Caruth: +3500 Ben Rhodes: +4000 Tanner Gray: +5000 Gio Ruggiero: +6000 Stewart Friesen: +8000 Matt Crafton: +8000 Connor Mosack: +10000 Jack Wood: +25000 Conner Jones: +30000 Andres Perez de Lara: +50000 Luke Baldwin: +50000 Matt Mills: +50000 Dawson Sutton: +50000 Jayson Alexander: +100000 Alan Waller: +100000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Ryan Roulette: +100000 Morgen Baird: +100000 Justin Carroll: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +200000 Norm Benning: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 156.25-mile Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.