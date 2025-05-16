  • home icon
NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets for Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 16, 2025 18:24 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Tyson 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Window World 250 marks the 10th race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, at North Wilkesboro Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 1:30 pm ET.

The 0.625-mile short oval track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of straights. The track will also host the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition event, the All-Star Race. 35 drivers have entered 35 spots for the third annual Window World 250 at the North Wilkesboro Speedway.

also-read-trending Trending

Heading to the North Wilkesboro Speedway, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite, per the odds table, at +160 odds to win this year’s Window World 250, according to BetMGM. This will mark Busch’s second appearance in the series this season after he won at Atlanta.

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim has the second-highest odds at +225 to win this Saturday’s Truck race. He is a defending winner of the event and has had an impressive season so far with three wins in nine races this season.

They are followed by Layne Riggs at +650, the defending series champion Ty Majeski at +900, and Chandler Smith at +1100 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Window World 250.

The full-time active Xfinity Series Sammy Smith, who is making his season’s second start in the series, has the sixth-highest winning odds at +1500.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Saturday at the North Wilkesboro Speedway:

  1. Kyle Busch: +160
  2. Corey Heim: +225
  3. Layne Riggs: +650
  4. Ty Majeski: +900
  5. Chandler Smith: +1100
  6. Sammy Smith: +1500
  7. Grant Enfinger: +2000
  8. Daniel Hemric: +2000
  9. Tyler Ankrum: +2500
  10. Kaden Honeycutt: +3000
  11. Brent Crews: +3000
  12. Jake Garcia: +3000
  13. Rajah Caruth: +3500
  14. Ben Rhodes: +4000
  15. Tanner Gray: +5000
  16. Gio Ruggiero: +6000
  17. Stewart Friesen: +8000
  18. Matt Crafton: +8000
  19. Connor Mosack: +10000
  20. Jack Wood: +25000
  21. Conner Jones: +30000
  22. Andres Perez de Lara: +50000
  23. Luke Baldwin: +50000
  24. Matt Mills: +50000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +50000
  26. Jayson Alexander: +100000
  27. Alan Waller: +100000
  28. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  30. Ryan Roulette: +100000
  31. Morgen Baird: +100000
  32. Justin Carroll: +100000
  33. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  34. Norm Benning: +200000

The live telecast of Saturday’s 156.25-mile Truck Series Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
