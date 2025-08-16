NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Playoffs Grid: Who advanced to Round of 10 after Corey Heim’s win at Richmond?

The 18-race NASCAR Truck Series regular season came to an end with the conclusion of Friday’s (August 15) Eero 250 at Richmond Raceway, where Corey Heim secured his seventh win of the season.The result of the final race of the regular season sets the 10-driver playoff grid who will fight against each other in seven races to become the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series champion.Six of the 10 playoff positions were already decided via victories. With no new winner from below the cut-off line at Richmond Raceway, two-time Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes was cut out of the race for playoffs, and the last spot was snatched by Jake Garcia after finishing P7 in the regular season finale race. The other three spots were secured by Grant Enfinger, defending series champion Ty Majeski, and Kaden Honeycutt on points.Garcia, who finished 19 points ahead of Rhodes in the final regular-season standings, spoke about qualifying for the playoffs and said (via NASCAR.com):“Just did my best to run a smart race the second half. Even in the first half there were moments we were four-wide and that’s not gonna work out at Richmond. There were some points I had to bail out and lost a lot of spots on the restarts just being really conservative. But our truck was really fast and I think we could have finished top five. I want to thank all my guys. They worked really, really hard on this truck like they do all the trucks and gave me a really fast piece today.”The potential driver who missed the playoffs this season is Stewart Friesen, who didn’t get the medical waiver to retain his playoff spot that he earned after winning at Michigan in June. Friesen suffered injury in a dirt modified wreck in late July.NASCAR 2025 Truck Series playoff grid: Drivers who made it to the Round of 10With 10 Truck Series drivers now left to battle for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series championship, Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim had a career-best season so far with a series-leading seven wins and grabbed the top spot to begin the Round of 10.Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, Kaden Honeycutt, and Jake Garcia enter the playoff as the four drivers below the cut-off line for the next round.See below the 10 drivers who qualified for the 2025 Truck Series playoffs:#11 - Corey Heim#34 - Layne Riggs#38 - Chandler Smith#19 - Daniel Hemric#18 - Tyler Ankrum#98 - Ty Majeski#9 - Grant Enfinger#71 - Rajah Caruth#02 - Kaden Honeycutt#13 - Jake GarciaThe NASCAR Truck Series returns next at Darlington Raceway for the Sober or Slammer 200, the first race of the 2025 playoff season. The action will go live at 12 am ET on Sunday, August 30.