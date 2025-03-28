NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 28, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.

Ad

The 0.526-mile-short oval track in Martinsville features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the 27th annual Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Cup Series regular William Byron is the favorite, per the odds table, at +210 odds to win this year’s Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, according to BetMGM.

The defending Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, and Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs tied for second place at +350 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Corey Heim at +525, Chandler Smith at +1000, and Grant Enfinger at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the 10th-highest odds at +6000 to win Friday's Martinsville NASCAR Truck Series Spring race.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Martinsville Speedway:

Ad

William Byron: +210 Ty Majeski: +350 Layne Riggs: +350 Corey Heim: +525 Chandler Smith: +1000 Grant Enfinger: +1600 Daniel Hemric: +2000 Rajah Caruth: +2500 Tyler Ankrum: +3000 Ben Rhodes: +3000 Kaden Honeycutt: +5000 Stewart Friesen: +6000 Corey Day: +6000 Tanner Gray: +6000 Gio Ruggiero: +8000 Connor Mosack: +8000 Matt Crafton: +8000 Jake Garcia: +8000 Lawless Alan: +20000 Jack Wood: +20000 Andres Perez de Lara: +30000 Luke Baldwin: +30000 Matt Mills: +30000 Dawson Sutton: +30000 Matthew Gould: +75000 Toni Breidinger: +100000 Frankie Muniz: +100000 Spencer Boyd: +100000 Nathan Byrd: +100000 Cody Dennison: +100000 Ryan Roulette: +200000 Patrick Staropoli: +200000 Alan Waller: +200000 Justin Carroll: +200000 Norm Benning: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 105.2-mile NASCAR Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback