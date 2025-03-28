NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 28, 2025 19:06 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series Long John Silvers 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series Long at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 28, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.

The 0.526-mile-short oval track in Martinsville features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the 27th annual Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at the Martinsville Speedway.

Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Cup Series regular William Byron is the favorite, per the odds table, at +210 odds to win this year’s Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, according to BetMGM.

The defending Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, and Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs tied for second place at +350 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Corey Heim at +525, Chandler Smith at +1000, and Grant Enfinger at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.

Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the 10th-highest odds at +6000 to win Friday's Martinsville NASCAR Truck Series Spring race.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Martinsville Speedway:

  1. William Byron: +210
  2. Ty Majeski: +350
  3. Layne Riggs: +350
  4. Corey Heim: +525
  5. Chandler Smith: +1000
  6. Grant Enfinger: +1600
  7. Daniel Hemric: +2000
  8. Rajah Caruth: +2500
  9. Tyler Ankrum: +3000
  10. Ben Rhodes: +3000
  11. Kaden Honeycutt: +5000
  12. Stewart Friesen: +6000
  13. Corey Day: +6000
  14. Tanner Gray: +6000
  15. Gio Ruggiero: +8000
  16. Connor Mosack: +8000
  17. Matt Crafton: +8000
  18. Jake Garcia: +8000
  19. Lawless Alan: +20000
  20. Jack Wood: +20000
  21. Andres Perez de Lara: +30000
  22. Luke Baldwin: +30000
  23. Matt Mills: +30000
  24. Dawson Sutton: +30000
  25. Matthew Gould: +75000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Frankie Muniz: +100000
  28. Spencer Boyd: +100000
  29. Nathan Byrd: +100000
  30. Cody Dennison: +100000
  31. Ryan Roulette: +200000
  32. Patrick Staropoli: +200000
  33. Alan Waller: +200000
  34. Justin Carroll: +200000
  35. Norm Benning: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 105.2-mile NASCAR Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.

