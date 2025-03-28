NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 marks the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 28, at Martinsville Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.
The 0.526-mile-short oval track in Martinsville features 12 degrees of banking in the turns and 0 degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the 27th annual Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at the Martinsville Speedway.
Heading to the Martinsville Speedway, Cup Series regular William Byron is the favorite, per the odds table, at +210 odds to win this year’s Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, according to BetMGM.
The defending Truck Series champion, Ty Majeski, and Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs tied for second place at +350 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Corey Heim at +525, Chandler Smith at +1000, and Grant Enfinger at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200.
Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the 10th-highest odds at +6000 to win Friday's Martinsville NASCAR Truck Series Spring race.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Martinsville Speedway:
- William Byron: +210
- Ty Majeski: +350
- Layne Riggs: +350
- Corey Heim: +525
- Chandler Smith: +1000
- Grant Enfinger: +1600
- Daniel Hemric: +2000
- Rajah Caruth: +2500
- Tyler Ankrum: +3000
- Ben Rhodes: +3000
- Kaden Honeycutt: +5000
- Stewart Friesen: +6000
- Corey Day: +6000
- Tanner Gray: +6000
- Gio Ruggiero: +8000
- Connor Mosack: +8000
- Matt Crafton: +8000
- Jake Garcia: +8000
- Lawless Alan: +20000
- Jack Wood: +20000
- Andres Perez de Lara: +30000
- Luke Baldwin: +30000
- Matt Mills: +30000
- Dawson Sutton: +30000
- Matthew Gould: +75000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +100000
- Spencer Boyd: +100000
- Nathan Byrd: +100000
- Cody Dennison: +100000
- Ryan Roulette: +200000
- Patrick Staropoli: +200000
- Alan Waller: +200000
- Justin Carroll: +200000
- Norm Benning: +200000
The live telecast of Friday’s 105.2-mile NASCAR Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on SiriusXM Radio.