NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Weather Guard Truck Race marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 11, at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.
The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track in Bristol features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and four to eight degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the fifth annual Weather Guard Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.
Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at -120 odds to win this year’s Weather Guard Truck Race, according to BetMGM.
Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim tied for second place at +550 odds to win this weekend’s race.
They are followed by Chandler Smith at +800, the defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski at +1000, and Martinsville winner Daniel Hemric at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race.
Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the ninth-highest odds at +4000 to win Friday's Bristol NASCAR Truck Series Spring race.
Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway
Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Bristol Motor Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: -120
- Layne Riggs: +550
- Corey Heim: +550
- Chandler Smith: +800
- Ty Majeski: +1000
- Daniel Hemric: +1600
- Rajah Caruth: +1800
- Grant Enfinger: +2500
- Brandon Jones: +2500
- Tyler Ankrum: +3000
- Parker Kligerman: +3000
- Kaden Honeycutt: +3000
- Corey Day: +4000
- Matt Crafton: +4000
- Ben Rhodes: +5000
- Stewart Friesen: +6000
- Gio Ruggiero: +8000
- Connor Mosack: +12500
- Tanner Gray: +12500
- Andres Perez de Lara: +15000
- Jake Garcia: +20000
- Bayley Currey: +25000
- Jack Wood: +35000
- Matt Mills: +35000
- Dawson Sutton: +35000
- Toni Breidinger: +100000
- Patrick Staropoli: +100000
- Frankie Muniz: +200000
- Spencer Boyd: +200000
- Nathan Byrd: +200000
- Tyler Tomassi: +200000
- Justin Carroll: +200000
- Norm Benning: +200000
- Stephen Mallozzi: +200000
The live telecast of Friday’s 133.25-mile Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.