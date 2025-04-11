NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Preview and odds for Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Weather Guard Truck Race marks the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season. The event is scheduled for Friday, April 11, at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET.

The 0.533-mile-short concrete oval track in Bristol features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and four to eight degrees of banking on the straightaways. The venue will also host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for the fifth annual Weather Guard Truck Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Heading to the Bristol Motor Speedway, Cup Series regular Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at -120 odds to win this year’s Weather Guard Truck Race, according to BetMGM.

Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs and Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim tied for second place at +550 odds to win this weekend’s race.

They are followed by Chandler Smith at +800, the defending Truck Series champion Ty Majeski at +1000, and Martinsville winner Daniel Hemric at +1600 in the top five highest odds to win the Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race.

Corey Day, a rising dirt racing star who signed a multi-year development deal with Hendrick Motorsports, has the ninth-highest odds at +4000 to win Friday's Bristol NASCAR Truck Series Spring race.

Opening odds for the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here's a look at the odds for all 35 NASCAR Truck Series drivers competing on Friday at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. Kyle Larson: -120
  2. Layne Riggs: +550
  3. Corey Heim: +550
  4. Chandler Smith: +800
  5. Ty Majeski: +1000
  6. Daniel Hemric: +1600
  7. Rajah Caruth: +1800
  8. Grant Enfinger: +2500
  9. Brandon Jones: +2500
  10. Tyler Ankrum: +3000
  11. Parker Kligerman: +3000
  12. Kaden Honeycutt: +3000
  13. Corey Day: +4000
  14. Matt Crafton: +4000
  15. Ben Rhodes: +5000
  16. Stewart Friesen: +6000
  17. Gio Ruggiero: +8000
  18. Connor Mosack: +12500
  19. Tanner Gray: +12500
  20. Andres Perez de Lara: +15000
  21. Jake Garcia: +20000
  22. Bayley Currey: +25000
  23. Jack Wood: +35000
  24. Matt Mills: +35000
  25. Dawson Sutton: +35000
  26. Toni Breidinger: +100000
  27. Patrick Staropoli: +100000
  28. Frankie Muniz: +200000
  29. Spencer Boyd: +200000
  30. Nathan Byrd: +200000
  31. Tyler Tomassi: +200000
  32. Justin Carroll: +200000
  33. Norm Benning: +200000
  34. Stephen Mallozzi: +200000

The live telecast of Friday’s 133.25-mile Truck Series Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway can be viewed on FS1. Radio coverage will be telecast on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
