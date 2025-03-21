NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway after the Ecosave 200. Baptist Health 200, the fourth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be racing to win the 134-lap race on Friday (March 21) at the 1.5-mile oval-shaped racetrack.
The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 40 laps, Stage 2 consists of 40 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 54 laps.
The Baptist Health 200 can be enjoyed live on FOX, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, March 21, at 8 pm ET.
Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Baptist Health 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami boasts a prize pool of $782,900.
On X, FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the prize money that is up for grabs at the Homestead-Miami Truck race.
“Homestead weekend purses incl all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, year-end pts fund contribution, etc. ... and for Cup, all charter payouts for racing each week and historical performance: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (March 21), 2025, the Truck Series action at the Homestead-Miami Speedway began with a practice and qualifying session at 3:35 pm ET and 4:40 pm ET before concluding with a 201-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on FS2.
List of NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 winners at Homestead-Miami
NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch is the most successful driver to win the Baptist Health 200 with three wins.
Year – Winners
- 1996: Dave Rezendes
- 1997: Kenny Irwin Jr.
- 1998: Rick Crawford
- 1999: Mike Wallace
- 2000: Andy Houston
- 2001: Ted Musgrave
- 2002: Ron Hornaday Jr.
- 2003: Bobby Hamilton
- 2004: Kasey Kahne
- 2005: Todd Bodine
- 2006*: Mark Martin
- 2007: Johnny Benson Jr.
- 2008: Todd Bodine
- 2009: Kevin Harvick
- 2010: Kyle Busch
- 2011: Johnny Sauter
- 2012: Cale Gale
- 2013: Kyle Busch
- 2014: Darrell Wallace Jr.
- 2015: Matt Crafton
- 2016: William Byron
- 2017: Chase Briscoe
- 2018: Brett Moffitt
- 2019: Austin Hill
- 2020: Kyle Busch
- 2022: Ty Majeski
- 2023: Carson Hocevar
- 2024: Grant Enfinger
Who is in the top 5 in the Truck Series points table ahead of Baptist Health 200?
After finishing P4 last week at Las Vegas, Ty Majeski secured the top spot in the Xfinity Series points table with 128 points.
Corey Heim stands second with 123 points, followed by Grant Enfinger with 120 points, Chandler Smith with 120 points, and Stewart Friesen with 107 points to complete the top five.
Catch the NASCAR 34 Truck Series entries in action in the fourth race of the season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday, March 21, 2025.