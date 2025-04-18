NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Rockingham Speedway after the Weather Guard Truck Race. The Black’s Tire 200, the seventh race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be looking to win the 200-lap race on Friday (April 18) at the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track.

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 45 laps, Stage 2 consists of 90 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 65 laps.

The Black’s Tire 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, April 18, at 5 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Black’s Tire 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Rockingham will boast a prize pool of $782,900.

FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist, Bob Pockrass, shared details about the prize money that is up for grabs at the Rockingham race on his X handle.

“Purses for Rockingham weekend, including all payouts, all positions, contingency awards, contribution to points fund, etc Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900,” he tweeted.

On Friday, the Truck Series action at the Rockingham Speedway will begin with a practice and qualifying session at 12:30 pm ET and 1:30 pm ET, respectively, before concluding with a 188-mile main event. The practice qualifying sessions at Rockingham will go live on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Black’s Tire 200 winners at Rockingham Speedway

Rockingham does not have a rich history in the series, as the track is making its return to the NASCAR national series for the first time since 2013.

Year – Car No. – Winners – Teams

April 15, 2012 – #4 - Kasey Kahne - Turner Motorsports

April 14, 2013 – #30 - Kyle Larson - Turner Scott Motorsports

Who is in the top 5 in the Truck points table ahead of the Rockingham race?

After finishing P8 at Rockingham, Corey Heim maintained the top spot in the Truck Series points table with 271 points to his credit. Chandler Smith stands second with 252 points to his name.

Ty Majeski (213), Tyler Ankrum (210), and Daniel Hemric (205) complete the top five in the 2025 Truck Series points table.

Catch the NASCAR 35 Truck Series entries in action in the seventh race of the season at the Rockingham Speedway on Friday.

