NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway after the Baptist Health 200. Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, the fifth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be racing to win the 200-lap race on Friday (March 28) at the 0.526-mile short track.

The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 50 laps, Stage 2 consists of 50 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 100 laps.

The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 pm ET.

Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Martinsville boasts a prize pool of $782,900.

On X, FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the prize money that is up for grabs at the Martinsville Truck race.

“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts for all positions and all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”

On Friday (March 28), 2025, the Truck Series action at the Martinsville Speedway began with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET before concluding with a 105.2-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on FS2.

List of NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 winners at Martinsville

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and Dennis Setzer are the most successful drivers to win the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, with three wins.

Year – Winners

1995: Joe Ruttman 1996: Mike Skinner 1997: Rich Bickle 1998: Jay Sauter 1999: Jimmy Hensley 2000: Bobby Hamilton 2001: Scott Riggs 2002: Dennis Setzer 2003: Dennis Setzer (2) 2004: Rick Crawford 2005: Bobby Labonte 2006: David Starr 2007: Mike Skinner 2008: Dennis Setzer (3) 2009: Kevin Harvick 2010: Kevin Harvick (2) 2011: Johnny Sauter 2012: Kevin Harvick (3) 2013: Johnny Sauter (2) 2014: Matt Crafton 2015: Joey Logano 2016: Kyle Busch 2017: Chase Elliott 2018: John Hunter Nemechek 2019: Kyle Busch (2) 2022: William Byron 2023: Corey Heim 2024: Christian Eckes

Catch the NASCAR 35 Truck Series entries in action in the fifth race of the season at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday, March 28, 2025.

