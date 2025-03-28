NASCAR Truck Series 2025: Prize money for Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Martinsville Speedway after the Baptist Health 200. Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, the fifth race of the Truck Series season, is expected to be exciting, and Truck Series drivers who take the grid will be racing to win the 200-lap race on Friday (March 28) at the 0.526-mile short track.
The event is divided into three stages: Stage 1 consists of 50 laps, Stage 2 consists of 50 laps, and Stage 3 consists of 100 laps.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 can be enjoyed live on FS1, and radio coverage will be available on SiriusXM NASCAR radio. It will be broadcast on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 pm ET.
Along with the glory, there will be monetary incentives for the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 winner. In 2025, the Truck Series race at Martinsville boasts a prize pool of $782,900.
On X, FOX Sports’ NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass shared the prize money that is up for grabs at the Martinsville Truck race.
“Purses for Martinsville weekend including all payouts for all positions and all charter payouts: Cup: $11,055,250 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900”
On Friday (March 28), 2025, the Truck Series action at the Martinsville Speedway began with a practice and qualifying session at 2:05 pm ET and 3:10 pm ET before concluding with a 105.2-mile main event. The qualifying sessions will go live on FS2.
List of NASCAR Truck Series Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 winners at Martinsville
Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick and Dennis Setzer are the most successful drivers to win the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200, with three wins.
Year – Winners
- 1995: Joe Ruttman
- 1996: Mike Skinner
- 1997: Rich Bickle
- 1998: Jay Sauter
- 1999: Jimmy Hensley
- 2000: Bobby Hamilton
- 2001: Scott Riggs
- 2002: Dennis Setzer
- 2003: Dennis Setzer (2)
- 2004: Rick Crawford
- 2005: Bobby Labonte
- 2006: David Starr
- 2007: Mike Skinner
- 2008: Dennis Setzer (3)
- 2009: Kevin Harvick
- 2010: Kevin Harvick (2)
- 2011: Johnny Sauter
- 2012: Kevin Harvick (3)
- 2013: Johnny Sauter (2)
- 2014: Matt Crafton
- 2015: Joey Logano
- 2016: Kyle Busch
- 2017: Chase Elliott
- 2018: John Hunter Nemechek
- 2019: Kyle Busch (2)
- 2022: William Byron
- 2023: Corey Heim
- 2024: Christian Eckes
Catch the NASCAR 35 Truck Series entries in action in the fifth race of the season at the Martinsville Speedway on Friday, March 28, 2025.